BSP re-elects Mayawati as party's national president in executive meet

Mayawati was re-elected as the National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday after she announced that she would not retire from active politics. This decision was taken after the national executive meeting of BSP was held earlier today. Earlier on Monday, dismissing her retirement news as fake, Mayawati said that there is no question of her retirement from active politics Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Taking it to a social media post on X, Mayawati wrote, "That is, there is no question of my retirement from active politics. Ever since the party has put forward Akash Anand as the successor of BSP in my absence or dire ill health, the casteist media has been propagating such fake news that people should be cautious."

Earlier on Sunday, targeting the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) over reservations, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati called both parties 'anti-reservation' and ruled out any future alliance with them.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said that the followers of Baba Saheb, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, will never forgive the Congress Party for not honouring Baba Saheb, the chief architect of the Constitution, with the title of Bharat Ratna both during his lifetime and after his death."

"Also, when Kanshi Ram ji, who gave impetus to Baba Saheb's movement, died, this Congress while having a government in the centre, did not declare a single day of national mourning in his honour and neither did the SP government declare a state mourning. Be cautious of such double standards of thinking, behaviour and character," Mayawati said.

She also questioned, "Why did the Congress not conduct the National Caste Census in its government before the BJP came to power at the Centre and they are talking about it now?"

"Whereas the BSP has always been in favour of it because its conduct is very important in the interest of the weaker sections," she said."Not only this, the silence of Congress, SP, BJP, etc. in the face of the ongoing conspiracy to make the reservation given to SC/ST under the Constitution ineffective and abolish it through classification and creamy layer, is this their love for Dalits? Be careful," Mayawati added.

The BSP Chief also asserted that SC, ST and OBC classes have to stand on their own now."Will it be in the interest of the SC, ST and OBC classes to ally with these anti-reservation parties, like the SP and Congress, in any election? This will not happen at all, so now they have to stand on their own, this is the advice," she said.