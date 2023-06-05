close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rahul engaging in 'irresponsible' discourse when country in grief: Puri

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said it is disheartening to see him conducting "anti-national" programmes

Press Trust of India Jammu
New Delhi: Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri during the launch of 'Leaders in Climate Change Management' programme, in New Delhi, Monday, June, 6, 2022. (PTI Photo

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said it is disheartening to see him conducting "anti-national" programmes and engaging in "irresponsible" discourse at a time the entire country is united in grief after the deadly train accident in Odisha.

Puri said the government was working tirelessly and within 51 hours of the accident, the railway lines were restored and arrangements were also made to aid the injured.

The prime minister visited the accident site swiftly and three central ministers were there as well, he said.

"Our nation mourns every single loss of life.... It saddens me that while we are working tirelessly, some are making irresponsible statements without considering the facts," he said.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the US at an event, Gandhi charged that the BJP and the RSS are "incapable" of looking at the future and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to drive the Indian car by only looking in the rear-view mirror which will lead to "one accident after another."

If one asks the BJP why a train accident happened, they will say the Congress party did such and such thing 50 years ago, he said, taking a swipe at the government following the Odisha train accident.

At least 275 people were killed and around 1,175 injured in the crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district Friday evening.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Along with freedom comes responsibility: Hardeep Puri slams Rahul Gandhi

Puri releases guidelines for ranking cities based on financial performance

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

ED searches in Rajasthan 'anticipated' as elections are coming: CM Gehlot

CBI probe into train crash a diversionary tactic: Ex-Rail Min Pawan Bansal

Winnability will be criterion while allocating tickets for LS polls: Pawar

CBI meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents: Kharge to PM Modi

CPM leader Jitendra Chaudhury slams BJP on law and order in Tripura

Targeting Gandhi, Puri said, "When the entire country stands united in grief and is focusing on supporting one another, it is disheartening to witness him conducting anti-national programmes and engaging in irresponsible discourse."

"We need an opposition that acts responsibly and focusses on issues that affect the nation as a whole," the minister said, adding it is time to set aside differences and work together for the country's betterment.

On Gandhi's remarks on the condition of minorities in India, Puri reminded him of referred to some "tragic incidents that have scarred our history".

"I remind him of the Neelie massacre in Assam...which claimed the lives of 2,000 people...and in 1984, we lost 3,000 of our Sikh brothers in the horrific events that unfolded. It is important to remember these incidents before making claims about the present," Singh told reporters here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Hardeep Puri BJP Congress

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ED searches in Rajasthan 'anticipated' as elections are coming: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
5 min read

CBI probe into train crash a diversionary tactic: Ex-Rail Min Pawan Bansal

CBI probe into train crash a diversionary tactic: Ex-Rail Min Pawan Bansal
4 min read

Winnability will be criterion while allocating tickets for LS polls: Pawar

Ajit Pawar
3 min read

CBI meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents: Kharge to PM Modi

Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)
5 min read

CPM leader Jitendra Chaudhury slams BJP on law and order in Tripura

coronavirus, crime, corruption, money laundering
1 min read

Most Popular

PM Modi driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Shiv Sena, BJP will contest all future elections jointly: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
2 min read

Stop politicising train crash: BJP on demand for Vaishnaw's resignation

BJP
3 min read

Excise case: HC to pronounce order on Monday on Sisodia's interim bail plea

Manish Sisodia
2 min read

On the mat, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Nelson hold

Wrestlers protest, brij bhushan
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon