Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Tripura Congress leaders en route Mizoram

"Rahul ji had a brief meeting with party leaders and wanted to know the condition of people in Tripura. He also gave suggestions on organizational matters"

Rahul Gandhi, Asish Kumar Saha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being felicitated by Tripura Congress President Asish Kumar Saha before he leaves for Mizoram

Press Trust of India Agartala
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee leaders here on Monday.
Gandhi landed at MBB Airport here en route to Mizoram. He held a brief organizational meeting with Tripura Congress leaders at the airport lounge, a senior party leader said.
"Rahul Gandhi today arrived here by a charted flight from Delhi. After a brief meeting with party leaders at the airport lounge, he left for Aizwal for the election campaign in Mizoram", Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Sudip Roy Barman told reporters here.
"Rahul ji had a brief meeting with party leaders and wanted to know the condition of people in Tripura. He also gave suggestions on organizational matters. Gandhi will visit the state after completion of Assembly elections in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram", he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rahul Gandhi Congress Tripura

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

