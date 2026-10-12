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Home / Politics / Rajasthan set to formulate its first dedicated state veterinary policy

Rajasthan set to formulate its first dedicated state veterinary policy

Rajasthan ranks first in the country for issuing the most livestock insurance policies

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Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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A ‘State Veterinary Policy’ is on the cards in Rajasthan, a senior official in the animal husbandry department said.
 
This is the first time that a dedicated State Veterinary Policy is being formulated in the state. 
 
In this direction, he said the Chief Secretary V Srinivas has already directed animal husbandry department officials to take the necessary steps to formulate a veterinary policy.
 
Recently, in a meeting, Srinivas said that healthy livestock, empowered livestock owners, and superior veterinary services form a crucial foundation for strengthening the rural economy.
 
The chief secretary emphasised the need to prepare a comprehensive action plan that addresses future requirements by incorporating aspects such as the use of advanced technology in the animal husbandry sector, the expansion of veterinary facilities and institutions, the development of improved breeds, the availability of quality fodder, and the enhancement of livestock owners’ incomes.
 

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He also directed that daily reports be generated regarding treatments performed by the state’s 536 mobile veterinary units and calls received from livestock owners at the call centre. He said to ensure maximum utilisation of these services while further enhancing their quality.
 
Rajasthan ranks first in the country for issuing the most livestock insurance policies.
 
He said to conduct regular monitoring to ensure the scheme’s successful implementation so that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.
 
According to officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry, under the Mangla Pashu Bima Yojana, over 4.3 million animals have been registered, more than 2.6 million insurance policies have been issued, and over ~95 crore has been paid to livestock owners.
 
He further directed that advanced breeding techniques be widely utilised to ensure healthy and productive livestock. Special emphasis should be placed on increasing PG seats in veterinary colleges, establishing new departments of specialisation, developing modern laboratories and research facilities, and strengthening veterinary education to align with current requirements.
 
He issued directives to expand veterinary institutions, strengthen mobile and emergency veterinary services, develop modern diagnostic facilities for the surveillance and control of animal diseases, and promote the use of digital and tele-veterinary services.

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Topics : rajasthan animal testing Animal husbandry

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 6:13 PM IST