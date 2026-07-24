PM should speak in Parliament, not deliver 'one-sided Mann Ki Baat': Cong

The Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his announcement of a proposed law against paper leaks, saying he should address the issue in Parliament instead of speaking through a video message outside the House.

The Opposition's criticism came after PM Modi announced in a video message that the government would bring a bill in Parliament next week with provisions for strong action against paper leaks.

Kharge demands PM's statement in Parliament

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Modi should first address Parliament and respond to the concerns raised by students and the Opposition.

"Before coming to Parliament today, please dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan . First, apologise to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of batons and pellet guns to suppress the students' voices. Then, we are ready for a detailed discussion on the education system," he said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "When Parliament is in session, the prime minister is required to make a statement on the floor of the House. He should not be delivering a one-sided 'Mann Ki Baat' outside Parliament."

On Thursday night, PM Modi said the government was preparing a law with strict provisions against paper leaks and would seek to pass it at the earliest during the Monsoon session. He also said the issue had caused immense distress to lakhs of students and their families.

The Prime Minister said several steps had already been taken since allegations of the NEET paper leak emerged over two months ago. He said those responsible had been arrested and jailed, while the government ensured that nearly 2.2 million students could appear for the retest without losing an academic year.

Sonia Gandhi accuses Centre of targeting students

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi alleged that the government had failed to address students' concerns and had instead responded with force.

In an article titled 'An education system's collapse, young India's trauma', published in The Hindu, she said students had sought accountability and reforms, but the Centre had answered their protests with "cowardice and wanton cruelty".

"Their demands have been straightforward and to the point: accountability from the Government of India and education reform. The Narendra Modi government has responded to their courage with cowardice and wanton cruelty, treating them not as inheritors of the future but as enemies of the nation," she said.

Gandhi alleged that security forces used force against peaceful student protesters and accused the government of repeatedly choosing repression over dialogue.

Rahul Gandhi seeks Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also criticised the Prime Minister's late-night video message, saying it failed to address the key demand raised by protesting students.

In a post on X, he said, "Mr Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Don't insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. 1. Sack Pradhan. 2. Punish those who beat students. 3. Apologise."

Kejriwal questions proposed law

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal also questioned the government's proposed legislation, calling the Prime Minister's assurance "hollow".

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "At 12:00 last night, the Prime Minister released a video and told the whole country that a law would be brought in Parliament on Monday to build fast-track courts for paper leak cases. How hollow and how false this assurance of the Prime Minister is, it was proved only yesterday."

Referring to the 2024 NEET paper leak case, he claimed that Sanjeev Mukhia, who had earlier been described as the mastermind, had been granted bail and that the CBI had informed a court that no evidence had been found against him.

"So if Sanjeev Mukhia is not the mastermind according to the CBI, who is the mastermind? CBI did not tell the name of the mastermind. This means that in the 2024 paper leak, no one leaked that paper. Is this how you will build fast-track courts?" he questioned.

Kejriwal also questioned how the proposed fast-track courts would deliver justice if investigators failed to establish responsibility in major paper leak cases.

(With agency inputs)