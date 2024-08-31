Business Standard
Robert Vadra slams Kangana, says she does not deserve to be in Parliament

Noting that the safety of women is the most important issue, he said all political parties must come together to address it

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

Robert Vadra slammed BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday for her comments on farmers' protests. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra slammed BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday for her comments on farmers' protests and said she does not deserve to be in Parliament.
"She (Ranaut) is a woman. I respect her. But I feel she does not deserve to be in Parliament. She is not educated. I feel she does not think about people. She thinks only about herself. She should think about women. My appeal is that the entire country should come together and move forward on the issue of women's safety," Vadra told reporters here.
Noting that the safety of women is the most important issue, he said all political parties must come together to address it.
Ranaut, the member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, on Monday posted on X a clip of her interview with Hindi daily "Dainik Bhaskar", in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India during farmers' protests against three now-repealed farm laws but for the country's strong leadership. She then alleged that "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place" during the farmers' agitation.
Ranaut also alleged the involvement of China and the United States in the "conspiracy", drawing flak from opposition parties.
Vadra arrived here earlier in the day to visit places of worship and meet people from different sections of the society, including differently-abled children.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kangana Ranaut Robert Vadra Congress BJP

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

