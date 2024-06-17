SC, EC need to take drastic decision on EVM irregularities, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday joined the political slugfest over the electronic voting machines (EVMs), saying the Supreme Court and the Election Commission need to take a drastic decision on the issue.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that his party has been raising the incidents of irregularities related to the EVMs for long but were mocked by the BJP.

Singh alleged that there were 80 Lok Sabha seats won by the BJP in the recent polls and claimed "if proper counting of votes on these seats happened, the current BJP government will collapse".

A fresh political slugfest has erupted over EVM tampering claims with the Congress and other opposition leaders citing a media report that alleged that a relative of the Shiv Sena candidate in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency was found using a mobile phone "connected" to an electronic voting machine during the counting of votes on June 4.



ALSO READ: Ensure full transparency of EVMs or abolish them: Rahul Gandhi to EC Citing the controversy related to EVM in North West Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, Singh said "The Supreme Court and the Election Commission should now take a strict decision over the EVM issue."

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in a post on X claimed that the EVMs can be tampered even if they are not connected to any network.

Bharadwaj in 2017 in a special session of the Delhi Assembly gave a live demonstration using a dummy EVM claiming the machines can be hacked.

The BJP has hit out at the opposition leaders over the issue and demanded that the Election Commission should prosecute all those who "amplified the lie" by sharing the news report.