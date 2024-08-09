Business Standard
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

The former Delhi deputy chief minister was arrested by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in corruption and money laundering cases

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walked out of Tihar Jail after 17 months behind bars on Friday. The Supreme Court gave him bail earlier in the day and said his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.
The former Delhi deputy chief minister was arrested by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Holding aloft flags and cheering loudly, crowds of AAP supporters waited to welcome Sisodia as stepped out of jail.
"We have brought this legal battle to its logical end through the Constitution. I thank you all for being with me," he said amid chants of "Kejriwal, Kejriwal".
"Today truth has won. In the end, only truth wins," said a post by "Team Kejriwal" on the Delhi chief minister's official handle on X. Kejriwal is in Tihar jail in the same case.

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

