Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sharad Pawar faction can use 'NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar' name for now: SC

The bench gave liberty to Sharad Pawar to move the poll panel for allocation of the party symbol and directed the poll panel to allot it in one week of the application

Sharad Pawar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday directed that Election Commission's order of February 7 granting name of 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' for the group led by Sharad Pawar will continue till further orders.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan sought response of Ajit Pawar-led faction on a plea of Sharad Pawar against the February 7 order of Election Commission recognising the Maharashtra deputy chief minister-led group as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bench gave liberty to Sharad Pawar to move the poll panel for allocation of the party symbol and directed the poll panel to allot it in one week of the application.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sharad Pawar, said that order passed by the Election Commission on February 7 is an interim arrangement made by the poll panel for Rajya Sabha elections till February 27.
The Maharashtra assembly session is scheduled to start from February 26 and our group will be without any name or symbol, he submitted.
Sharad Pawar had sought an urgent hearing of his plea in the top court in the wake of twin blows suffered by the group led by him and the consequential fear of facing action for possible violations of whip by his MLAs.
He had sought urgent hearing in view of the February 15 order of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.
Narwekar held that the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar was the real NCP and that the anti-defection provisions in the Constitution cannot be used to stifle internal dissent.
Prior to this, the poll panel announced on February 7 that the Ajit Pawar faction is the real NCP and also allotted the party's 'clock' symbol to the group.
The one day special Maharashtra assembly session on Maratha quota is beginning on February 20.

Also Read

Sharad Pawar challenges ECI's grant of NCP name, symbol to Ajit Pawar in SC

No merger plans for Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, says Supriya Sule

Sharad Pawar seeks urgent hearing from SC over NCP faction recognition

Media misrepresented me, Ajit Pawar is not our leader: Sharad Pawar

Ideals were ignored in NCP as focus was on power, says Jayant Patil

Bihar Congress stages protest over freezing of party's bank accounts

Grave constitutional crisis has arisen in Delhi, says Kejriwal in Assembly

Govt holds talks with Ladakh's 14-member delegation on key demands

Chandigarh mayor's resignation shows BJP won by 'unfair means': Kejriwal

Refuse poll duty as students get affected: MNS chief to teachers, slams ECI

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sharad Pawar Nationalist Congress Party ajit pawar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon