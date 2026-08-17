Monday, August 17, 2026 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchDelhi Auto Union ProtestUPI MDR DebateStocks to BuyITC Share PriceGold or silver Investment in 2026MDR on UPI PaymentHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Politics / Shehzad Poonawalla quits BJP, cites 'pressing' financial, personal issues

Shehzad Poonawalla quits BJP, cites 'pressing' financial, personal issues

In his letter to Nabin, Poonawalla expressed how moved he was by the party's reluctance to accept his resignation promptly, as they requested him to reconsider his decision

Shehzad Poonawalla, Shehzad, Poonawalla

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday said he has resigned from all positions. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday said he has resigned from all positions and primary membership of the party.
 
Poonawalla stated that he has submitted his resignation letter to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, requesting that he accept it.
 
He also posted his resignation letter on X, which stated that he had written to Nabin, offering "to resign unconditionally" from all positions and primary membership of the BJP on July 30 due to "pressing financial and personal circumstances."
    In his letter to Nabin, Poonawalla expressed how moved he was by the party's reluctance to accept his resignation promptly, as they requested him to reconsider his decision.

"But after long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP. The events of the last few days, courtesy certain individuals about whom I have told you in great detail, have forced me to reinforce and stand by my earlier decision", he added.

On July 31, Poonawalla updated his bio on X, omitting any mention of the BJP, which sparked speculation about his potential departure from the party. But there was no official confirmation from the party at that time.

In his latest resignation letter submitted to the BJP chief on Monday, Poonawalla said, "As stated earlier, due to pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances, I will move into the private sector, but wherever possible and in whatever format possible, I will continue to support the vision and work of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP.

"Like I said, I am only leaving the Vyavastha, not the Vyakti or Vichar," he added.

In a post on X, Poonwalla also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the BJP president and all senior leaders of the party and the "Sangh Parivaar" for their "guidance, love, respect".

"In no other country and no other party would a story like mine, of a young, Pasmanda Muslim, non-dynast, even be possible," he said.

Poonawalla joined the BJP in December 2017 after quitting the Congress.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Jharkhand CM urges PM Modi to rethink MMDR Bill, flags ₹11,000 crore risk

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Rahul calls RSS-BJP 'bunch of jokers', mocks PM's 'hugs' foreign policy

lok sabha

Oppn-ruled states to challenge MMDR Amendment Bill in Supreme Court

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah says ready to answer all questions during debate, Oppn unmoved

Parliament, Lok sabha

Lok Sabha sends FCRA amendment Bill to 31-member JPC amid Oppn protests

Topics : BJP Shehzad Poonawalla Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 11:47 AM IST