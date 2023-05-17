close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses BJP of trying to set up laboratory of riots in Maha

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to set up a "laboratory of riots" in Maharashtra to disturb social peace and polarise voters

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets his supporters after swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets his supporters after swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to set up a "laboratory of riots" in Maharashtra to disturb social peace and polarise voters.

May be they want to fight elections by dividing the society, just like they "broke the Shiv Sena" to form government in Maharashtra, an editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' said referring to the split in the Sena last year following which Eknath Shinde became the CM with the BJP's support.

The people of the state need to be alert as they are surrounded by those who crave for power by side-stepping the Constitution, national unity and religious coexistence, the Marathi publication claimed.

Maharashtra witnessed communal clashes on Saturday and Sunday in Akola city and Shevgaon village in Ahmednagar district, respectively, in which one person was killed and 13 others injured.

In another incident, members of a different religion allegedly tried to force their way into the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik district, prompting the state government to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into it.

The editorial in Saamana claimed since the time Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis coalition has come to power, the state has been witnessing religious and social tensions.

Also Read

First time, non-Thackeray holds Shiv Sena reins, CM Shinde is chief leader

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Thackeray faction's ex-corporators camp outside Shiv Sena office at BMC HQ

Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022

Siddaramaiah assured MLAs to bring down Kumaraswamy govt in 2019: Sudhakar

RSS-minded VCs in universities shinning examples of nepotism: Kapil Sibal

Congress hits back at BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90

Run by half-engine govt, Odisha suffers from governance deficit: Pradhan

"In Maharashtra, the BJP and its supporters are trying to disturb social peace, polarise voters by setting up a laboratory of riots," it alleged.

"Some issues can be resolved through understanding, but it looks like they want to fight elections by dividing the society, just like the Shiv Sena was broken to form government," the Marathi daily said.

It said the recent incidents in Akola, Shevgaon and Nashik were a cause of concern.

Social tensions were deliberately being created with political motives and this was being done in a systematic and planned manner, the editorial claimed.

"Despite Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying he would expose the masterminds, nothing has happened," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Shiv Sena

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Siddaramaiah assured MLAs to bring down Kumaraswamy govt in 2019: Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar. Photo: ANI
2 min read

RSS-minded VCs in universities shinning examples of nepotism: Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Congress hits back at BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Hari Shankar Tiwari passes away at 90

Hari Shankar Tiwari
2 min read

Run by half-engine govt, Odisha suffers from governance deficit: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dead heat for foreign investment as Congress takes charge of Karnataka

Congress
4 min read

Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Deputy CM

Congress
2 min read

Cong slams PM over 'Rozgar Melas', accuses him of destroying governance

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Siddaramaiah meets Kharge, announcement on K'taka CM likely on Wednesday

Image
3 min read

Congress leaders hit out at those alleging corruption in Gehlot govt

ashok gehlot
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon