Sonia fighting a lone battle for 20 yrs to establish Rahul: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi has been trying to establish her son, Rahul Gandhi for the last two decades, but her efforts are yet to yield any results

IANS Bengaluru
Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi has been trying to establish her son, Rahul Gandhi for the last two decades, but her efforts are yet to yield any results.

Himanta said this during a press conference in Bengaluru, where he is campaigning for the BJP.

He said, "Even his mother is concerned about Rahul Gandhi how to establish him. Mrs Sonia Gandhi has been fighting a lone battle for the last 20 years to establish her son so that he can earn a decent livelihood."

Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning in Karnataka and promised to provide 10 lakh jobs to the unemployed youths in the state if Congress comes to power. He has also promised that the upcoming Congress government will spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the welfare of farmers.

Attacking the Congress top leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Today Rahul Gandhi is giving guarantee to the people of Karnataka. But, who will take his guarantee? One day he appears with a long beard, the next he is clean shaved. Sometimes he talks about potato making machines and the other day he mentions other things."

Sarma also criticised Rahul Gandhi for fighting the last Lok Sabha election from Kerala's Wayanad seat.

"After just one defeat, Rahul Gandhi left Amethi and Uttar Pradesh and migrated to Kerala. In the last five years, he never visited Amethi. People there are still confused why they had voted for the Gandhi family for such a long time," Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister also took a swipe at Congress party for their poll promise to ban the right wing outfit Bajrang Dal.

He said, "Hindus are never terrorists. The reason they (Congress) wanted to equate Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal was to tell western media that Hindus are also terrorists."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

