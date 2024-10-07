Business Standard
T'gana CM says loan waivers being given as promised, rejects PM's claim

Our farmers believe Congress Guarantee is a Golden Guarantee. I firmly believe that our efforts demonstrate our dedication to the welfare of farmers and I hope that this initiative serves as an

A Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy will visit Delhi on Monday to attend a meeting convened by the Union Home Ministry to (Photo Source: File Photo)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments that farmers in the state are still waiting for loan waivers, and said that the crop loan waiver scheme is being implemented successfully in the state.

Reddy also addressed a letter to Modi in response to the latter's comments on loan waivers in Telangana.

The chief minister, in his letter to Modi, said he is pained and surprised by the PM's comments as it does not reflect the reality on the ground.

In a post on X, he said every crop loan below Rs 2 lakh was waived totally as promised by the government.

 

"Dear Shri @narendramodi ji - Apropos, and in response to your speech mentioning about farmers loan waivers in Telangana - I am sharing all facts about its successful implementation within our first year of governance," he said.

"In our governmentevery crop loan below Rs 2 lakh was waived totally as promised. This covered a total of 22,22,067 farmers, with an amount of Rs 17,869.22 crore - the single largest farm loan waiver since Telangana was formed," Reddy said.

The state government would soon implement waiver for farmers who have a loan of above Rs 2 lakh once they clear the amount above the Rs 2 lakh limit, he said.

"Our farmers believe Congress Guarantee is a Golden Guarantee. I firmly believe that our efforts demonstrate our dedication to the welfare of farmers and I hope that this initiative serves as an exemplary model for other states in prioritizing agricultural development," the Chief Minister said.

He said he solicits Modi's "fullest" cooperation and guidance in this endeavour to promote farmers welfare in Telangana.

Modi, who addressed rallies in Maharashtra on October 5, said, "People in Telangana are still waiting for the loan waiver. In Karnataka, the Congress government stopped the irrigation schemes started by the BJP regime."

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy will visit Delhi on Monday to attend a meeting convened by the Union Home Ministry to discuss left-wing extremism, official sources said. He is also expected to meet AICC leaders during his visit to the national capital.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

