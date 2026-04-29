TDP forms new executive committees, Lokesh assumes charge as working prez

The TDP in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday constituted its new executive committees, striking a balance between veteran experience and fresh talent, with party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh assuming charge as the ruling party's working president.

Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, administered the oath to newly appointed members of the Politburo, national and state committees.

Telugu Desam Party leader Lokesh assumed responsibilities as the party's working president, with the leadership describing the position as a significant responsibility aimed at strengthening the organisation across all levels.

"We have constituted new executive committees blending senior leaders with fresh faces, and I administered the oath to the Politburo, national and state committees," Naidu said at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly formed executive committees.

The leadership elevated mandal and cluster-level leaders to the Politburo, reflecting its emphasis on grassroots workers and the principle of "cadre is the leader," while prioritising those who worked hard.

The committees were formed after multiple screenings and strategies, respecting seniors, accommodating newcomers, and recognising those who contributed to the party's strength, the TDP supremo said.

The new panels seek to present a fresh outlook for the party even after 44 years, balancing the experience and guidance of senior leaders with the dynamism of younger members.

The highlight of the swearing-in ceremony were Lokesh, Mangalagiri cluster in-charge G Dhanunjay, and Gajapatinagaram mandal president G Sridevi.

The party also accommodated individuals who have been active on social media, recognising their contribution to organisational outreach and communication efforts.

According to Naidu, his government is implementing multiple welfare schemes while accelerating infrastructure and irrigation projects to ensure inclusive development across the state.

Irrigation projects are being expedited to ensure water security and supply to farmers, while works on Polavaram and Amaravati are being fast-tracked.

"We are implementing numerous welfare schemes, accelerating irrigation projects to ensure water security, and fast-tracking Polavaram and Amaravati works," he said.

He noted that with the support of the Centre, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has been put back on the path of profitability, while the government has upheld the self-respect of Telugu people.

The government has restored the state's brand and credibility, which Naidu claimed was affected during the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024, and was working in line with the goals of Swarna (golden) Andhra.

On the power sector, the CM claimed that it had suffered setbacks earlier, but has been revived with measures taken to protect consumers from additional financial burden.

The chief minister said the government is bearing the burden to shield people from true-up charges while reducing electricity costs through true-down measures and has already announced that tariffs will not be increased.

He said that efforts are underway to reduce power purchase costs, and tariffs were reduced by 30 paise last year with plans to bring down another 30 paise.

The CM said the government is boosting connectivity across Andhra Pradesh by advancing the development of ports, airports and highways.

The TDP supremo alleged that the opposition (YSRCP) continues to indulge in "conspiracies and misinformation" while asserting that his party, TDP remains committed to discipline, development and governance.

He accused the YSRCP of attempting to obstruct funds and investments coming into the state, while claiming that public trust in the government is attracting large-scale investments despite such efforts.

"We must continuously expose the destruction caused by the opposition. They indulged in damage while in power and continue conspiracies even now," he alleged.

Naidu charged that the opposition party spreads fake propaganda creating confusion, and remarked that a party with a "violent mindset" cannot support welfare or development, while accusing it of taking credit for others' work.

He further accused the YSRCP of serious crimes, including killing its own leaders and shifting blame, and said the political fight has now turned into a battle against "criminal elements." Naidu asserted that while his party stands for development and progress, the opposition represents corruption and destruction, warning that misinformation would spread if not countered consistently.

He emphasised that the TDP is built on discipline, stating that leaders and cadre must behave responsibly, remain accessible to people and act as a bridge between the public and the government.

He expressed concern over recent incidents involving party leaders, noting that inappropriate behaviour damages both the party and the government's image and undermines the mission of good governance.

Naidu said he shares a good working relationship with TDP ally, Janasena Chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and stressed that similar coordination must be maintained at all levels, including with the BJP and between state and central leadership. TDP is part of the NDA in the state whose other constituent is the BJP.

He cautioned leaders and cadre against arrogance, internal conflicts and public disputes, urging them to avoid controversies, maintain humility and focus on public service.

The CM said party workers should stay united, avoid unnecessary disagreements even over minor issues, and ensure proper conduct at public events.

Naidu said leaders must guide cadre towards good behaviour, warning that mistakes by those in key positions quickly become public and attract media attention.

He urged MLAs, MPs and grassroots workers to work in coordination without differences, stressing that political success depends on collective effort and continued engagement with the electorate.

Naidu said the party should prepare for upcoming local body elections by highlighting development work and strengthening its vote base and expressed confidence that the polls would favour the TDP-led ruling alliance.

He added that the party must aim to secure more votes than in 2024, noting that sustained performance and credibility are essential for long-term political success.

Naidu said positions in the party would be given based on performance and commitment, urging leaders not to become complacent and to continue learning while contributing to the state's progress.