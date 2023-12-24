Sensex (    %)
                        
Tejashwi condemns DMK MP Maran's remarks on people of Hindi heartland

Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday condemned DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's alleged remark that people from the Hindi heartland were cleaning toilets and doing other menial jobs in Tamil Nadu

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, in Patna.

"Had the DMK MP highlighted caste iniquities, had he pointed out that only people from some social groups took up such hazardous jobs, it would have made sense", said the RJD leader.

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday condemned DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's alleged remark that people from the Hindi heartland were cleaning toilets and doing other menial jobs in Tamil Nadu.
Yadav said like his RJD, the DMK headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was a party that believed in social justice and it was unbecoming of a leader of such a party to have made such a remark.
"Had the DMK MP highlighted caste iniquities, had he pointed out that only people from some social groups took up such hazardous jobs, it would have made sense", said the RJD leader.
"But to speak disparagingly of the entire populace of Bihar and UP is reprehensible. We condemn it. We believe that people should be respectful towards those coming from other parts of the country", asserted Yadav.
"We look upon DMK as a party which shares our ideal of social justice. Its leaders should avoid saying things that run counter to the ideal", said Yadav, who is known to share personal equations with Stalin.
A row has been triggered over Maran's recent speech, in Tamil, in which the former Union minister had stressed on the importance of English education.
Maran had claimed that those who acquired proficiency in English got respectable jobs in the IT sector unlike residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who knew only Hindi and ended up migrating to richer states like Tamil Nadu for "cleaning toilets and roads and working as construction labour".
The ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, of which RJD is the largest constituent, and the DMK-helmed Secular Progressive Alliance, are now part of the INDIA coalition.

Topics : Tejashwi Yadav DMK rjd mk stalin Tamil Nadu Bihar Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

