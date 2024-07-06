Business Standard
Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur on Monday, meet violence-affected people

State Congress president K Meghachandra said Gandhi would travel from Delhi to Silchar on a flight, and from there would head to Jiribam district where fresh violence happened on June 6

This is Gandhi's first visit to the state after the Lok Sabha elections, in which the Congress won both the constituencies in the ethnic violence-hit state. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on Monday and meet the violence-affected people in different districts of the state.
State Congress president K Meghachandra said Gandhi would travel from Delhi to Silchar on a flight, and from there would head to Jiribam district where fresh violence happened on June 6.
"Gandhi will visit some relief camps in the district. He will then return to the Silchar airport, and from there, take a flight to Imphal," Meghachandra said.
"After landing in Imphal, he will head to Churachandpur district where he will interact with people living in relief camps," he said.
From Churachandpur, Gandhi will get to Moirang in Bishnupur district by road and visit some relief camps. He will then return to Imphal where a meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey is being planned.
"He will then leave the state," Meghachandra said.
This is Gandhi's first visit to the state after the Lok Sabha elections, in which the Congress won both the constituencies in the ethnic violence-hit state.
Congress legislature party leader O Ibobi Singh said, "Gandhi visited the state twice since the outbreak of the violence on May 3 last year. He has visited relief camps to learn about the pains and sorrow of the people.

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

