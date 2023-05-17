close

Telangana's ruling party BRS to hold meet in backdrop of Karnataka results

A crucial meeting of Telangana's ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is scheduled to be held here on Wednesday

IANS Hyderabad
K Chandrashekar Rao, KCR

K Chandrashekar Rao

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
A crucial meeting of Telangana's ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is scheduled to be held here on Wednesday.

To be presided over by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the meeting of BRS executive and parliamentary party assumes significance in the wake of Karnataka Assembly election results.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, is likely to explain to the party leaders why the result of Karnataka elections cannot be repeated in Telangana.

While the defeat of the BJP in Karnataka has brought cheers to the BRS as the saffron party was aggressively projecting itself as the only viable alternative, the Congress s upbeat over its victory and is claiming that the same will be repeated in Telangana.

As the BRS is looking to score a hat-trick in Telangana, KCR is likely to explain how the party can overcome anti-incumbency to retain power.

BRS working president and KCR's son K.T. Rama Rao has already stated that Karnataka's results have no bearing on Telangana.

The Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held later this year.

At Wednesday's meeting, KCR is also likely to give a roadmap to the party leaders to achieve the target.

The BRS chief is also expected to give direction to the party cadres about participation in state formation day celebrations.

The government has already announced big plans to celebrate 10th year of state formation in a grand manner, highlighting the progress made by India's youngest state.

KCR has decided to organise formation day celebrations for 21 days beginning from June 2.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, executive members and chairpersons of corporations will attend the meeting.

This will be the second high-level meeting of the BRS in 20 days. The previous general body meeting was held on April 27 to mark the party's formation day.

Addressing the earlier meeting, KCR exuded confidence that the party will retain power in the state by winning more than 100 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

"Coming to power again in Telangana is not a big task. The priority is to win more seats than before," he had told the party leaders.

--IANS

ms/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

