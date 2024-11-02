Business Standard
Home / Politics / TMC creates atmosphere of fear before elections, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

TMC creates atmosphere of fear before elections, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

The BJP leader further claimed that TMC have begun vandalising BJP offices. They try to intimidate opposition voices and influence the election results

Dilip Ghosh,Dilip

BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh slammed the TMC government by saying they create an atmosphere of fear. | File Photo

ANI Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of fostering an atmosphere of fear and tension in the lead-up to the Medinipur by-elections. Ghosh further slammed the TMC government by saying they create an atmosphere of fear and tension right before the elections.

Speaking to ANI, Dilip Ghosh, BJP leader said that TMC government conducts by-elections here and then decide who has to ger the vote. So they create an atmosphere of fear and tension right before the elections.

"TMC conducts by-elections here. They decide who has to get the vote. They create an atmosphere of fear and create tension right before the elections."

 

The BJP leader further claimed that TMC have begun vandalising BJP offices. They try to intimidate opposition voices and influence the election results.

"They have started vandalising the BJP office and now they will try to win the elections by creating an atmosphere of fear," Ghosh added.

The bypolls for six Assembly seats in West Bengal are set for November 13, with the results to be declared on November 23.

More From This Section

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

Has age become such a major factor?: JMM'S Soren over Jharkhand CM's age

election, vote, voting, Polls, Jammu Election, JK Polls, JK election

BJP, SP make tacit moves on caste chessboard ahead of Uttar Pradesh bypolls

Modi, Narendra Modi

Cong exposed in front of people: PM on Kharge's comments on poll promises

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

My statement on 'Shakti scheme' was distorted: Karnataka dy CM Shivakumar

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

If goal is to strip itself of neutrality, EC is doing remarkable job: Cong

The constituencies include Sitai (SC), Madarihat (ST), Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra.

The bypolls for six Assembly seats in West Bengal are set for November 13, with the results to be declared on November 23. The constituencies include Sitai (SC), Madarihat (ST), Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the TMC won five of these seats, while the BJP secured only one. The Sitai seat recently became vacant after TMC MLA Jagadish Chandra Basunia was elected as a Member of Parliament from Coochbehar, where he defeated former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik.

Also Read

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Venugopal fires back at PM Modi's 'fake promises' jibe, defends Congress

PremiumJoe Biden, Biden

The Midwest question: Can US politics move beyond white working class?

Rohit Bal

News updates: Rohit Bal, one of India's biggest fashion designers, dies as 63

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

BJP MLA Yatnal demands PM Modi to nationalise Waqf owned properties

Pralhad Joshi

Joshi attacks Cong over Shakti scheme, says promises made only for votes

Topics : Dilip Ghosh BJP TMC West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon