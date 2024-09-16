Samajwadi Party alleges Manjhi caste land grab by business group in Ayodhya

The Samajwadi Party Media Cell further alleged in its post, "Abhinandan Lodha Group is occupying lands of the people of the Manjhi community of the extremely backward class and its goons are forcibly beating, coercing and involved in hooliganism with the farmers in Ayodhya. (Photo: PTI)

The Samajwadi Party has claimed that a business group was "grabbing land" of the most backward Manjhi caste in Ayodhya and alleged that its goons "indulged in hooliganism with farmers", a charge the business conglomerate has denied. After Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party posted videos of a clash between two groups and claimed that it was related to land grabbing, the local police said it was taking legal action in the matter and added that the allegations were "not true". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The verified X handle of the Samajwadi Party Media Cell posted two clips, and a news report about an alleged scuffle between employees of the the business group and farmers in Ayodhya.

In the post accompanying the clips, it alleged, "In Ayodhya, under the instructions/partnership/protection/direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, big industrialists are forcibly occupying lands of Dalit/backward class farmers."



"After the Ram Mandir verdict, Ayodhya has become a hotspot for property and all the BJP/Chief Minister Adityanath/big industrialists want to wash their hands/take a bath/occupy land in the Saryu," it said in Hindi.

The handle also shared an X post by party chief Yadav in which he shared a clip of the scuffle.

He said in the post accompanying the clip, "Detention of farmers in Ayodhya and relief to billionaires... Is the government still in power in UP or has it retired?"



The Samajwadi Party Media Cell further alleged in its post, "Abhinandan Lodha Group is occupying lands of the people of the Manjhi community of the extremely backward class and its goons are forcibly beating, coercing and involved in hooliganism with the farmers in Ayodhya. The police administration is sold out at the behest/direction of Chief Minister Adityanath and is unethically supporting the Lodha Group and has sent the farmers to jail."



A spokesperson for Lodha Ventures later said the plot of land was sold to it by a farmer.

"When we went to take possession of that plot, a group of goons, armed with lathis, attacked our people and injured them," he said.

"Our people suffered severe head injuries and have been hospitalised where they are in a serious condition. We have lodged an FIR and arrests have been made by the police," he added.

The Ayodhya Police also replied to the Samajwadi Party Media Cell's post and said legal action was being taken. It also posted a video of Senior Superintendent of Police (Ayodhya) Raj Karan Nayyar clarifying the details of the said incident.

"Based on the application received in connection with the referenced case, a case has been registered by the Ayodhya police station inspector in-charge and necessary legal action is being taken. The facts written in the tweet are incorrect," the police said in its post.

District police chief Nayyar said in the video, "The incident is of September 12. The first party informed that it had bought the land from Ramashish Yadav. When Yadav took the buyer to hand over possession of the land, a second group arrived and there was a clash between the two sides."



"One person was injured and admitted to hospital and a case was registered under provisions of the law. A complaint was also filed on behalf of the second group by Ramrup on September 13. Necessary action will be taken in this regard," he added.