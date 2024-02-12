BJP's CAA pitch is 'chunavi jumla' for Lok Sabha elections, says Congress

Responding to a query, Chennithala denied that there are any disputes in the opposition INDIA bloc over the sharing of seats for the general elections

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday alleged the BJP's CAA pitch is a "jumla" (empty promise) with an eye on Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress' reaction came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the rules for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be issued before the coming Lok Sabha poll, and the process to grant Indian nationality to the beneficiaries will start soon after.

"The BJP is stoking the discussion on CAA only because the general elections are approaching. The party wants to influence voters. It is just another 'chunavi jumla'. The CAA was passed a long time ago, but its implementation has been brought up now for political reasons only," Chennithala told reporters in Mumbai.

He alleged the BJP wants to drive the political discourse on religious lines.

"A discussion on CAA is being pushed for this very reason. It is a fact that some BJP-ruled states are against the implementation of the CAA," the Congress leader claimed.

Referring to the attack on journalist Nikhil Wagle allegedly by BJP activists in Pune, Chennithala alleged the chief minister and the state home minister have not taken any action against the attackers.

He alleged the incumbent government comprising Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde, the BJP, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, is not elected by the people but is propped by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

"People will defeat these parties in the upcoming elections and vote for Congress," Chennithala said.

He said apart from the attack on Wagle, the state has witnessed incidents of firings which have left people worried.

"However, the chief minister (Shinde) or home minister (Devendra Fadnavis) are not making any comments over these incidents and not taking any action against the attackers," he alleged.

Responding to a query, Chennithala denied that there are any disputes in the opposition INDIA bloc over the sharing of seats for the general elections.

"There is no dispute among the member parties of the INDIA bloc. The final decision on seat-sharing will be taken soon. The Congress party has organised a two-day workshop of party workers ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on February 16-17 at Lonavala (in Pune district)," he added.