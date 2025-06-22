Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / US strikes on Iran pushing the West Asia to chaos, says Mirwaiz Farooq

US strikes on Iran pushing the West Asia to chaos, says Mirwaiz Farooq

Unless justice is delivered to the people of #Palestine, security of middle eastern nations will remain uncertain, the region volatile and the world unstable. he said.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mirwaiz Umar

Farooq said the "military strength cannot guarantee immunity, nor bombs and blockades protection". | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday condemned the US attacks on Iran, saying the American and Israeli aggression against Tehran has "further pushed the Middle East to the edge of destruction and chaos".

"Violating all international rules, after Israel US aggression on Iran has further pushed the Middle East to the edge of destruction and chaos. We strongly condemn it," he said in a post on X.

Farooq said the "military strength cannot guarantee immunity, nor bombs and blockades protection".

"Unless justice is delivered to the people of #Palestine, security of middle eastern nations will remain uncertain, the region volatile and the world unstable. And Dialogue is the way to resolutions and peace," he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

