Maharashtra polls results: CM Eknath Shinde takes lead in Kopri-Pachpakhadi

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is leading from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi by a vote margin of 22,881.
 
The 2024 Maharashtra assembly election has emerged as a crucial test for Eknath Shinde, especially in his home turf, the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane. This key battleground has become a focal point of a fierce three-way electoral battle, highlighting Shinde’s ongoing rivalries between factions of the Shiv Sena.  

Maharashtra elections: Key contenders in the race  

Eknath Shinde, the sitting MLA and leader of his Shiv Sena faction, faces stiff competition from Kedar Dighe, nephew of his late mentor Anand Dighe, of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Independent candidate Manoj Shinde, who was recently ousted from the Congress for alleged anti-party activities.  
 

Maharashtra polls results: Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat

Kopri-Pachpakhadi has significant political weight, not only for Shinde but also for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). This constituency was a decisive factor in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Naresh Mhaske, from Shinde’s faction, defeated UBT’s sitting MP Rajan Vichare. Mhaske's lead reaffirmed Shinde’s influence in the region, setting the stage for an intense Assembly poll battle.

Maharashtra politics: Eknath Shinde’s political journey  

Shinde’s political career has been deeply rooted in Thane, where he became an MLA in 2004. Since the formation of the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, he has secured the seat in three consecutive terms — 2009, 2014, and 2019. His tenure is marked by a focus on infrastructure development in Thane, which has strengthened his rapport with voters.
 
The 2022 split within the Shiv Sena was a turning point for Shinde. By leading a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, he claimed to uphold the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. Backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shinde formed the government and assumed the role of chief minister. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has consistently portrayed him as a ‘traitor’, a narrative they continue to tell during the 2024 elections.  

Maharashtra polls results early trends  

As of 10.30 am, preliminary results show the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in Maharashtra, while the INDIA bloc has an edge in Jharkhand.  
 
In Maharashtra’s 288-seat Assembly contest, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is competing against the Congress-backed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Key figures in the Mahayuti camp include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. On the MVA side, prominent leaders include Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, and Yugendra Pawar.  

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

