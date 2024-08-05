West Bengal floods: Mamata points finger at Jharkhand; Assam CM hits back

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to monitor the water release from Jharkhand dams causing floods in southern Bengal. She raised concerns about the sudden and huge release of water from Tenughat, which has already started flooding Bengal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As a flood-like situation prevails in several parts of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has asked District magistrates to be vigilant as several districts are facing a flood-like situation in many areas of Hooghly, Howrah, Bankura, Birbhum, East Burdwan and West Burdwan districts. Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed concern over the evolving flood situation in West Bengal, attributing part of the crisis to the sudden and significant release of water from the Tenughat Dam in Jharkhand.

In a social media post on X, CM Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Just now, I spoke to the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren ji, and discussed with him the evolving flood situation. I discussed with him the case of the sudden and huge release of water from Tenughat, which has already started flooding Bengal. I told him that Jharkhand waters have been flooding Bengal, and this is man-made! I requested him to please take care of this"

She emphasized her ongoing efforts to manage the situation by coordinating with district magistrates across both South and North Bengal, urging them to implement precautionary measures to prevent further incidents.

"I have meanwhile been monitoring the situation and have spoken to all the DMs concerned in South Bengal as well as in North Bengal. I have asked the DMs to be particularly vigilant and take proper care of the calamity situation in the next 3/4 days. I told them to take all precautionary measures so that there is no untoward incident anywhere," Mamata Banerjee wrote in a post on X.

In response, Himanta Biswa Sarma rejected the notion that the Jharkhand government should be held responsible.

"I respect Didi, but I cannot accept her belief that the Jharkhand government is responsible for the floods in West Bengal. Both governments should work together to reduce the hardships of the people. Every year, water coming from Arunachal and Bhutan hills causes floods in Assam. However, we do not blame the Arunachal government or the Royal Bhutan government because we understand that water has no boundaries and it flows downhill naturally," Himanta Biswa Sarma replied on X.

Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre and alleged that dredging activity is not carried out properly in the Ganga River, due to which West Bengal faces flood-like situation in the central regions every year.

Banerjee said, "Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) suddenly discharges water. Earlier, it used to discharge without information. Now we have said that this cannot be done without our permission. Many places, from Durgapur to Birbhum, face flood-like situations. DVC has to report to us, then only discharge water. If the central government conducts dredging activity properly in the Ganga river, then we will not face a floodlike situation," she further added.