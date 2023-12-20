Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Why BJP MP who facilitated entry of intruders not yet questioned: Congress

"But why is it that even after seven days BJP MP Pratap Simha who facilitated the entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha has not yet been questioned?" he posed

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress slammed the government on Wednesday over the Parliament security breach issue and asked why BJP MP Pratap Simha "who facilitated the entry of the two intruders" into the Lok Sabha has not been questioned even a week after the incident.
The opposition party's attack came a day after 49 more opposition lawmakers were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of MPs facing action in both Houses of Parliament to 141. The INDIA coalition announced nationwide anti-government protests on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "It has been exactly a week since the very serious security breach in the Lok Sabha shocked the nation. The prime minister, home minister and the Lok Sabha speaker say that an investigation has started. So be it."

"But why is it that even after seven days BJP MP Pratap Simha who facilitated the entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha has not yet been questioned?" he posed.
Ramesh said this is a very bizarre situation as the intruders themselves have been charged under the anti-terrorist law UAPA.
"Meanwhile, 142 INDIA MPs have been suspended for making the basic, straightforward and fully legitimate demand of a statement by the Home Minister in Parliament on the December 13 incidents," he said.
While 141 MPs have been suspended this session, AAP member Sanjay Singh was suspended as a Rajya Sabha member from July 24.
Even as the opposition bloc slammed as "undemocratic" the suspension of MPs for display of placards demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament, the government justified the action as it accused the suspended MPs of insulting Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman and the institution of Parliament.
On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.
Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises, prompting police to round up the duo.

Also Read

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Who is Lalit Mohan Jha, the 'mastermind' behind Parliament security breach?

Parliament security breach: Congress to stage protest against BJP MP Simha

Lok Sabha security row: Expel BJP MP Pratap Simha, demands TMC. Here's why

Security breach: Cong stages protest against BJP MP Simha demanding arrest

They want to do politics in everything: Pralhad Joshi attacks Oppn parties

Kharge appoints 9 AICC Secretaries to coordinate 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' rally

Cases of atrocities against SCs were not registered in Cong regime: Khattar

Winter Session: Lok Sabha clears 3 key Bills as 49 more Oppn MPs suspended

Mamata, Kejriwal suggest Cong chief Kharge as INDIA bloc's PM face

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jairam Ramesh Congress BJP Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon