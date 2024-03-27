Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Will ensure money looted from poor in Bengal is returned, says PM Modi

The BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 in what was seen as a surge in its fortunes and it is looking to boost its tally this time round

Modi, Narendra Modi, Indian PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the Summit for Democracy, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he is working to ensure that the money "looted" from poor people in West Bengal and attached by the Enforcement Directorate is returned to them.
Modi made this assertion in a telephonic conversation with Amrita Roy, a member of erstwhile royalty and BJP candidate against TMC's Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, BJP leaders said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"PM Modi told 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy that he is exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor goes back to them through whatever assets and money the ED has attached from the corrupt," a BJP leader said.
Modi said on the one hand the BJP is committed to uprooting corruption in the country and on the other all the corrupt have come together to save each other, BJP leaders said.
He expressed confidence that West Bengal will vote for "Parivartan" (change) in the state.
The alleged corruption of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress leaders is one of the main planks of the BJP in the state, as it has highlighted the arrest of some of them, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, and recovery of large amounts of money and other assets from them to target its rivals.
The BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 in what was seen as a surge in its fortunes and it is looking to boost its tally this time round.

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters

Year in review: How India's political landscape transformed in 2023

Ethics Committee in Parliament: History, constitution & role | Explained

Winter session: Ethics Panel report on Mahua Moitra to be tabled in LS

VBA chief Ambedkar meets Maratha activist Jarange; discusses LS polls

Kejriwal's wife to issue statement at noon today, big revelations likely

BJP seeks clarification from Dilip Ghosh over his remarks on Mamata

AAP conducts 'Thali Bajao campaign', raises slogans to 'free Kejriwal'

LS elections: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party BJP West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon