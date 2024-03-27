LS elections: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh

The list includes the names of 40 leaders who will be star campaigners for the party in the state (PTI Photo)

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party released a list of leaders who would be campaigning for party candidates in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The list includes the names of 40 leaders who will be star campaigners for the party in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Former BJP Chief Nitin Gadkari will campaign for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Shiv Prakash, MP BJP Chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Mahendra Singh, Satish Upadhyay Shri Satyanarayan Jatiya, Jagdish Devda, Rajendra Shukla, Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Virendra Kumar Khatik will also be campaigning for the BJP in the state

Several other leaders, including Faggan Singh Kulaste, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Devendra Fadnavis, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarnia, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Hitanand, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jaybhan Singh Pavaiya, Rakesh Singh, Lal Singh Arya, Narayan Kushwaha, Tulsi Silawat, Nirmala Bhuriya, Aidal Singh Kansana, Gopal Bhargav, Narottam Mishra, Suresh Pachauri, Kavita Patidar and Gaurishankar Bisen will also address the people of Madhya Pradesh.

A 'recognised' party declared as such by the Election Commission -- can nominate a maximum of 40 star campaigners.

Notably, the BJP has announced all the 29 candidates for the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress party has announced only 10 candidates till now.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

The filing of paper for the first phase is starting from Wednesday and March 27 will be the last date to file the nomination. There are six Lok Sabha constituencies which go to poll in the first phase namely, Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara.