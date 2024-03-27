BJP seeks clarification from Dilip Ghosh over his remarks on Mamata

BJP President JP Nadda issued a notice seeking clarification from the party leader Dilip Ghosh regarding his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP party has written a letter stating that your (Dilip Ghosh) comment today is indecent, unparliamentary and against the tradition of our party. The party strongly condemns such comments. The BJP has also sought an explanation from Dilip Ghosh on this issue.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh for allegedly making controversial remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress said that BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has violated the Model Code of Conduct by making personal remarks.

Earlier, while addressing reporters in Durgapur, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said that wherever Mamata Banerjee goes, she calls herself the daughter of that state, and "she must identify her own father".

"When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father..." Dilip Ghosh said.

Citing the clause under the poll code, which states that "no political party or candidate should indulge in any activities or make any statements that would amount to an attack on the personal life of any person or statements that may be malicious or offend decency and morality", the ruling party in West Bengal urged the Election Commission to immediately take action against BJP MP Dilip Ghosh.

"Mr Ghosh's comments not only cross the boundaries of decency but also perpetuate a culture of misogyny and disrespect towards women in positions of power," the letter to the poll body read.

The remarks by the BJP leader have drawn sharp criticism from the TMC leaders."Such mentality of BJP leaders humiliates Nari Shakti. He earlier made derogatory remarks against Maa Durga. He should be arrested under the POCSO Act for what he said about Mamata Banerjee..." TMC leader Kirti Azad said.

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said that BJP leader Dilip Ghosh is such a petty man and such people should be defeated in the upcoming elections.

"We are all the daughters of India. Wherever we go, we will be the daughters of India. Whichever state we visit, we will be its daughters. Dilip Ghosh is such a petty man. He is contesting elections and he thinks that he will win and become a public representative. Will such a man be the public representative?"

"The BJP's DNA and its character are so bad that they are attacking women and Mamata Didi. They want to suppress and weaken women if they grow powerful. If this is the mindset of politicians, what will be the mindset of workers? What impact will it have on the ground level? If you insult women, atrocities against them will increase. Such people should be defeated. The Election Commission should take action. They are so greedy for power that they can stoop to any level. It is their frustration that is in action," she added.