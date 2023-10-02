People of Telangana have decided to vote out corrupt BRS govt: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Telangana on Sunday and declared, "I can clearly see that the people of Telangana have made up their minds. They want a change." Prime Minister Modi stated that the people of Telangana wish to oust the corrupt BRS government, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

Speaking to the large gathering at the rally, Prime Minister Modi said, "There is a sea of humans in front of me. Their feelings are clear. They want change. They don't want corruption but transparency, hard work, and results, which only the BJP can provide."

Before addressing the large rally, Prime Minister Modi, along with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister and state BJP head G Kishan Reddy, dedicated several projects to the nation at a Central government programme. Prime Minister Modi also spoke about forming a national turmeric board and launching a Central tribal university in Mulugu district, which will be named after the tribal goddess Samakka-Saralamma.

Prime Minister Modi said that after the Covid-19 pandemic, global interest in turmeric has risen, with its exports doubling since 2014. He spoke about how India leads in global turmeric production. "We have decided to establish a National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad," Prime Minister Modi added.

He also highlighted the difference between the BRS government in the state and the BJP government at the Centre. He said, "We increased the annual outlay to procure farmers' produce seven-fold. We reopened a fertiliser plant unit at Ramagundam at a cost of Rs 6,300 crore to help farmers of the region with urea. Contrast this with the KCR government, which uses farmers as a pretext to loot the state exchequer. Nowhere in the world would you find a mega irrigation project being inaugurated, but there is no water. They promised to waive loans of farmers but ended up cheating them."

As the state elections draw nearer, the Telangana BJP unit was hoping for guidance and enthusiasm from the central leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit appears to have provided the state's party unit with the much-needed vigour to contest the upcoming elections.