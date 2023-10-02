close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

People of Telangana have decided to vote out corrupt BRS govt: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi's visit appears to have provided the state's party unit the much-needed spirit to fight the upcoming elections

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi (Photo: BJP Twitter)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Telangana on Sunday and declared, "I can clearly see that the people of Telangana have made up their minds. They want a change." Prime Minister Modi stated that the people of Telangana wish to oust the corrupt BRS government, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

Speaking to the large gathering at the rally, Prime Minister Modi said, "There is a sea of humans in front of me. Their feelings are clear. They want change. They don't want corruption but transparency, hard work, and results, which only the BJP can provide."

Before addressing the large rally, Prime Minister Modi, along with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister and state BJP head G Kishan Reddy, dedicated several projects to the nation at a Central government programme. Prime Minister Modi also spoke about forming a national turmeric board and launching a Central tribal university in Mulugu district, which will be named after the tribal goddess Samakka-Saralamma.

Prime Minister Modi said that after the Covid-19 pandemic, global interest in turmeric has risen, with its exports doubling since 2014. He spoke about how India leads in global turmeric production. "We have decided to establish a National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad," Prime Minister Modi added.

He also highlighted the difference between the BRS government in the state and the BJP government at the Centre. He said, "We increased the annual outlay to procure farmers' produce seven-fold. We reopened a fertiliser plant unit at Ramagundam at a cost of Rs 6,300 crore to help farmers of the region with urea. Contrast this with the KCR government, which uses farmers as a pretext to loot the state exchequer. Nowhere in the world would you find a mega irrigation project being inaugurated, but there is no water. They promised to waive loans of farmers but ended up cheating them."

As the state elections draw nearer, the Telangana BJP unit was hoping for guidance and enthusiasm from the central leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit appears to have provided the state's party unit with the much-needed vigour to contest the upcoming elections.

Also Read

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana Cong awaiting BRS, BJP leaders to join; full list likely on Oct 9

As elections approach, BRS prepares for massive rally in Warangal on Oct 16

PM Modi to sound poll bugle in T'gana, likely to launch fresh salvos at BRS

PM Modi to launch infra projects worth over Rs 13,500 cr in Telangana

Congress leveraging LPG cylinder delivery boys to amplify its campaign

ECI likely to announce Telangana election schedule in Oct second week

Telangana Congress conducting flash surveys to finalise suitable candidates


Topics : Narendra Modi Telangana Assembly Telangana Telangana govt Telangana Rashtra Samithi BS Web Reports KCR k chandrasekhar rao

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon