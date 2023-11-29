Sensex (0.75%)
66668.67 + 494.47
Nifty (0.73%)
20035.55 + 145.85
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
42623.05 + 345.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.52%)
6453.20 + 33.10
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
44277.20 + 396.25
Heatmap

With LS polls round the corner, Rahul Gandhi calls Kerala, Wayanad as home

With less than six months remaining before the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place, Gandhi said that coming to Kerala and Wayanad is not work for him

Rahul Gandhi

"I consider it like coming back to my family and meeting my friends. The more I come to Kerala and Wayanad, the more I feel that it is my home," the Congress MP from Wayanad stated. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid indications that Rahul Gandhi may contest again from Kerala's Wayanad constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the former Congress chief said on Wednesday that the southern state and the hill constituency were like a home to him.
With less than six months remaining before the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place, Gandhi said that coming to Kerala and Wayanad is not work for him.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"I consider it like coming back to my family and meeting my friends. The more I come to Kerala and Wayanad, the more I feel that it is my home," the Congress MP from Wayanad stated.
He made these remarks after releasing a book on the late Muslim League Leader P Seethi Haji here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Rahul gets rousing welcome on his 1st Wayanad visit after being reinstated

Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Wayanad voters: MoS Muraleedharan

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Rahul to visit Wayanad on Aug 12 for 1st time after being reinstated as MP

Congress' six promises in Telangana a hit among people: Raj CM Gehlot

TPCC leaders are puppets of Delhi Congress, can't protect Telangana: KTR

Manmohan, Nadda to retire by April; RS may wear new look after state polls

PM asks ministers to actively participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Karnataka govt readies list for key appointments to state-run bodies

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Kerala Lok Sabha

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVEDelhi AQIHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon