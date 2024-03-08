Lok Sabha polls: AAP set to launch its political campaign from Delhi today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to launch its political campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the national capital on Friday, the party said.

The campaign will be launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in the presence of party leaders and declared candidates, the party said on Friday.

Notably, the party has started devising strategies for the campaign, focusing on various issues, including highlighting the BJP's decision to drop sitting MPs.

Also, the AAP is going to contest the general elections in alliance with Congress and both parties have closed their seat-sharing negotiations for Delhi Lok Sabha seats on a 4:3 formula.

The AAP will contest 4 and Congress on the remaining 3 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

AAP will contest from three seats in Delhi -- New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi and the grand old party will contest from the remaining three seats of Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi.

On Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the free electricity scheme in the national capital has been extended to March 31 2025.

"I congratulate the people of Delhi very much. Your 24 hours' electricity (zero power cut) and free electricity has been extended till 31st March 2025. This also includes free electricity for the lawyers' chambers. Many people had doubts about electricity subsidy - will they get it next year or not? Let me tell you that these people tried their best to stop it. But your son got this work done also. For your information, let me tell you that 24 hours' electricity and free electricity is available only in Delhi and Punjab. In the rest of the country, there are long power cuts and electricity bills worth thousands of rupees have to be paid" Kejriwal said.

On March 4, the Delhi CM also announced a scheme meant to empower women in the state where all women above 18 years of age will now be given Rs 1000 per month under the Chief Minister Samman Yojana.

The AAP is banking on these schemes to ensure a good showing in the Lok Sabha Polls. In 2019 the BJP had won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The AAP will also contest Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Goa in alliance with Congress.

In Haryana, the Congress and the AAP will fight in alliance with the Congress contesting nine Lok Sabha constituencies while one seat from Kurukshetra has been given to AAP.

The Congress is also in alliance with the AAP in Gujarat where it will contest from 24 seats while the AAP will contest in Bhavnagar and Bharuch constituencies. The Congress will contest in Chandigarh and the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and AAP leader Virendra Kadian will be visiting Bhubaneswar on Friday to meet Odisha Aam Aadmi Party volunteers and leaders. They would also asses the renewed political dynamics in the state after BJP -BJD alliance.