Fake profiles of Virushka's baby flood Instagram soon after Kohli's post

Fake Instagram accounts with the name Akaay surged soon after Virat Kohli shared a post on Instagram. One of the users shared the post on Reddit and other users reacted

Virushka reception

Credits: PTI photo

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Virat Kohli shared a social media post on Tuesday announcing the birth of his second child. The star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, popularly known as 'Virushka', became parents for the second time on February 15. 

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a post on their respective social media accounts welcoming a new member of the family. 

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and they already had a daughter named Vaamika, which means "epithet of the Goddess Durga." Vamika is a very unique or least popular name only five in a million have this name and it was highest shared among 28 babies per million in 2021.

The second child named Akaay is also very unique, which means something infinite, without any particular shape.

Instagram Filled With Fan Accounts Of ‘Akaay’

Soon after Kohli announced the news, the baby seemed bigger than his celebrity parents as hours after the birth announcement, Instagram was filled with thousands of fan accounts with Akaay's name.

As soon as the name was announced, many fans ran to Instagram making fake accounts with the name Akaay. Some of the Instagram users expressed their concern over fake accounts, and many others joked about these accounts. 

One of the social media users shared the post on Reddit with a title that reads, ''Instagram flooded with Akaay Kohli accounts within minutes" to share fake Instagram accounts of newborn babies.
Several other users start commenting their views on this post.
"This is quite creepy. That baby is barely 5 days old and fans are creating a social media presence for him," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Pathetic yaar. No wonder they do all these stunts for privacy."

"And not that AI has come into play, it won't be a surprise if some of them start posting photos already," a third user connected.

One of the users joked, "Bro's gonna have a hard time then whilst choosing a username (sic)." 

"I think the parents must have secured usernames across mutliple platforms before revealing the name," a user replied.

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

