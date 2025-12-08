Monday, December 08, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Social Viral / Robot dog 'PARAM' walks down Bengaluru Street, stuns locals; watch video

The four-legged "device," which has been causing a buzz on the Internet, has now been seen strolling around Bengaluru's streets. The tech industry is being overtaken by robot dogs these days

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Bengaluru, a new technological phenomenon has captured everyone's interest. It's not a human; rather, it's a robot dog ambling across the city. People have been astounded and intrigued by the sight, particularly since this futuristic device is not only aesthetically pleasing but also incredibly powerful.  
 
Online discussions were triggered by the video posted on X, with some hailing PARAM as a significant milestone for Indian innovation and expressing enthusiasm for potential future developments.  
 
 

Viral video on ‘Param’ in Bangalore

The robot dog can be seen strolling around Bengaluru's HSR Layout in a video posted by X account @Runtime. The robot dog, PARAM, weighs 35 kg and runs on hot-swappable batteries for eight hours, according to the popular article. 

Tech influencer Caleb shared the image again and claimed that PARAM is "almost entirely indigenous," with the Nvidia Jetson GPU and actuators being the only non-Indian components.
 
“This is so much more impressive when you realise that this robot dog is almost entirely indigenous. Only non-Indian parts are the actuators + Nvidia Jetson GPU. Oh, and it was built by a team of 5 people in 30 days. IP67 rated, running temperature: -20C to +55C,” Caleb mentioned on X. 

Netizen reacts to the robot dog in Bangalore

The post immediately attracted attention and sparked a flurry of responses. Many users hailed the development, with one stating, “Impressive work, our technocrats and your reporting needs more appreciation and support.” 
 
Another user wrote, “What about the software? That’s the most crucial factor of any robot. 30 days is definitely not enough to develop such software. Assembling a computer is not the same as creating a computer.”
 
“Seems it only has a commercial use case, and competes with Boston Dynamics if they can mass produce at cheaper costs,” a third user said. “India is waking up to its potential,” a fourth user commented. 
 

 

