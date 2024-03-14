Mumbai baker makes blue-colour Spider-Man biryani, watch viral video here

You might have seen Spiderman saving the world from enemies in Hollywood movies, but have you ever thought of eating Spiderman biryani? A Mumbai-based baker, Heena Kaushar Raad, made it possible. Raad shared a video on her social media that went viral where she could be seen with her blue colour, Spider-Man Biryani. She has also added the web to the dish.

However, the video failed to impress Instagram users. Heena was also in the headlines when she earlier prepared Barbie biryani which also didn't attract any positive feedback from users.

Raad's Instagram bio reads her as a bakery owner, who created a Spider-Man biryani that she prepared for her baking course students. In her viral post, she emphasised the use of natural colouring derived from butterfly pea flowers rather than artificial additives. The response from the users is not as great as she might have expected.

The video that Heena Kausar Raad posted has garnered more than 20.6 million views, which has attracted mixed reactions. Many Instagram users didn't show any interest in preparing the unconventional dish and urged Raad to avoid such experiments.

Watch the video here:

The caption of the video reads, “Spider man biryani for our 7days basic to advance baking course students it’s our finale. Note: food coloured by adding butterfly pea flower colour ‼️no artificial colour has been used here‼️ And can u guess jhalee kaisee baneee honge?”

How do users react?

One of the Instagram users said, "When your innovation gets too repetitive, it loses its charm." Another user wrote, "Why do you keep on disrespecting biryani."

The third user comment reads, "the Hyderabadi in me can't tolerate this."

"Even if you have used organic coloring, how is this appetizing? This isn’t how a Biryani looks. GROSS.," a fourth user wrote.

One user even said that she should be arrested and wrote, "Arrest this lady .she is playing with emotions of every biryani lover."