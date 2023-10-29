BS BFSI Summit: From D P Singh to Swarup Mohanty, meet mutual fund CEOs

Business Standard BFSI Summit: The two-day summit will be held in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, on October 30 and 31



D P Singh

SBI Mutual Fund







A Balasubramanian D P Singh, who has been with SBI Mutual Fund since 1998, has been instrumental in the fund house's ascent to the top. He has spearheaded sales for over 15 years, a period during which the fund house has significantly expanded its reach in both urban and rural areas. Singh joined as zonal sales head and rose through the ranks over the years. A deputy managing director earlier, he was recently promoted to the post of joint CEO of the fund.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund







Radhika Gupta A Balasubramanian’s experience in the mutual fund industry spans over three decades. He has been a portfolio manager in both fixed income and equity during this time. He joined Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in 1994 and became its chief investment officer in 2006, and its chief executive officer in 2009. He is currently the MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. In the last 10 years, Balasubramanian was at the helm of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) twice. He was the chairman of the association during the 2016-2018 and 2021-2023 periods.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund







Nimesh Shah ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Radhika Gupta has been heading Edelweiss Mutual Fund for nearly seven years. As MD & CEO of the fund house, Gupta is one of the youngest chiefs of a major asset management company and the only woman holding such a position in India. At Edelweiss MF, she oversees investments, sales and marketing, compliance, technology and operations. Gupta is also a storyteller and is appreciated for her views on various topics on social media. She is also known for her book — Limitless: The Power of Unlocking Your True Potential.

Navneet Munot HDFC Mutual Fund

Nimesh Shah has spearheaded ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund since July 2007. One of the oldest fund houses, ICICI Prudential under Shah has consistently managed to maintain its position in the top three. Shah, currently MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential MF, has three decades of experience in banking and finance. Before joining the AMC, Shah was a senior general manager at ICICI Bank. He also led ICICI Bank's foray into the West Asia and Africa region. He is currently a director with Amfi and also serves as a member of the governing council of ICICI Foundation.





Nilesh Shah Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund





Swarup Mohanty Nilesh Shah, who has been the chief of Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund since January 2015, has over 30 years of experience in capital markets, including as a chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential and Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds, where he managed funds across equity, fixed income and real estate. Under him, Kotak AMC has propelled from ninth to fifth in terms of assets under management. He is also a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Navneet Munot heads the largest listed asset manager in India with over Rs 5 trillion worth of assets under management. In his three decades of experience, Munot has led SBI Mutual Fund as CIO, served Morgan Stanley Investment Management as an executive director, and managed fixed income and hybrid funds at Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. The MD & CEO of HDFC Mutual Fund at present, he was elected as the chairman of the industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund



Mirae Asset MF, which recently completed 15 years of operations, has risen to the top 10 in a fairly short time. Swarup Mohanty, currently its vice-chairman and CEO, along with a strong fund management team, has been instrumental in its growth. Mohanty joined the fund house as sales head in 2011 and has been its CEO since February 2016. During this period, the fund’s assets under management have risen from just Rs 2,800 crore to Rs 1.4 trillion.