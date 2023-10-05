Asian Games 2023: Indian Shuttler P V Sindhu bows out in quarterfinals

Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out in the women's singles quarterfinals, losing in straight games against China's He Bingjiao at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Sindhu, currently ranked 15th, looked a pale shadow of herself against world No.5 Bingjiao, losing 16-21, 12-21 in just 47 minutes to bow out of the competition.

It was Bingjiao whom Sindhu had defeated in straight games to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics but the Chinese has now avenged her defeat on home soil to deny the Indian a chance to better the colour of her previous two Asian Games medals.

Sindhu had won bronze and silver medals respectively in 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

The first game started on a even knell between the two players as both shared points till six-all before Bingjiao took a 9-5 lead.

Sindhu struggled with her court coverage as Bingjiao made the Indian run the entire court and sealed the points with accurate placements and smashes to seal the first game easily in 23 minutes.

Also Read Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1 Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27 Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round Indian women's compound team secures gold medal at Asian Games Asian Games LIVE updates: Archers win Gold on Day 12; India medal tally 82 Delighted that India won highest ever number of medals in Asian Games: Prez Kerala govt announces cash rewards for 2018 Asian Games medalists Asian Games October 5 schedule: India vs China in hockey SF, medal events

Sindhu's struggle continued in the next game as Bingjiao took a 5-1 lead.

The star Indian shuttler's returns were short and Bingjiao made no mistake in closing out the points with pinpoint smashes.

Sindhu showed some fight initially in the second game to close the gap at 8-9 with four straight points before the Chinese's took control of the game and raced to 12-8 lead.

Sindhu was nowhere to be seen thereafter and looked to have surrendered as Bingjiao closed out the game and match in quick time.