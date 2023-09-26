Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet scores 4 goals as India maul Singapore 16-1

The Indian men's hockey team displayed attacking efficiency in their Pool A match to register a comprehensive victory against Singapore with a resounding score of 16-1 in the ongoing 19th Asia Cup in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
The Indian Team went into this match with immense confidence, having recorded a resounding 16-0 victory in their tournament opener against Uzbekistan on Sunday.
Check 2023 Asian Games LIVE UPDATES of India events on Day 3 (September 26) in Hangzhou here
From the start of the match, the Indians kept Singapore on their toes as Manpreet got the ball just outside the D. He tried to find someone forward but there was no one to recieve the pass.
Attacking from left to right to start the match, skipper Harmanpreet Singh made long passes inside the striking circle to test Singapore's defence. India's quick movements with the ball troubled the opposition, but Singapore defended in numbers to keep India at bay. Singapore goalkeeper Sandran Gugan made a crucial save after Harmanpreet Singh struck a powerful hit on target from a penalty corner. Mandeep Singh (12') finally broke the deadlock after picking a pass from Gurjant Singh and pushing the ball into the net to make it 1-0 for India at the end of the first quarter.
Asian Games India schedule on September 26
India doubled their lead straight into the second quarter, with Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (16') striking the ball into the nets, after receiving a sublime pass from Sukhjeet Singh. The floodgates were opened as India hammered three quick goals in three minutes. First, it was Gurjant Singh (22') who tapped the ball into the net after receiving a pass from Mandeep Singh.
A minute later, Vivek Sagar Prasad (23') also deflected it into the nets with a soft touch, and then Harmanpreet Singh (24') opened up his goals tally, scoring from a Penalty Corner to make it 5-0. A fantastic variation in the Penalty Corner allowed Mandeep Singh (30') to get his second goal of the match late in the quarter, and India went into halftime with a 6-0 lead.
Check Asian Games 2023 India medal tally here
India continued to put pressure at the start of the third quarter, playing deep in Singapore's half. Singapore mounted a dangerous attack of their own but were stopped in their tracks by Jarmanpreet Singh. Manpreet Singh (37') made the most of another variation in the Penalty Corner, as he deflected the ball into the nets to make it 7-0 for India. A minute later, Shamsher Singh (38') made a powerful strike to extend India's lead to 8-0. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (39', 40', 42') showcased his supreme form with the flicks as he converted three consecutive Penalty Corners to make it 11-0 for India to end the third quarter.
Check Asian Games 2023 latest news updates here
Singapore started pushing deep in their own half to prevent India from creating any more attacks in the final quarter. Dribbling past the Singaporean defence, Mandeep Singh (51') pushed the ball into the nets to complete his hat-trick and made it 12-0 for India.
Abhishek (51', 52') scored twice in two minutes, making the most of errors from Singapore defenders. A surprise counter-attack from Singapore led to Zaki Zulkarnain (53') scoring a goal for his team. Varun Kumar (55', 55') added his name to the scoresheet, scoring twice from Penalty Corners as India won the match 16-1.
Indian men's hockey team will next face off against Japan on Thursday.
