Asian Games 2023: India win gold in men's trap team, women claim silver

Indian shooting contingent for Asian Games 2023: Photo: NRAI

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
The Indian triumvirate of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu won the gold medal in men's trap shooting at the Asian Games here on Sunday.
Just before that, the trio of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak and Rajeshwari Kumari claimed the silver medal in the women's trap team event, adding to the Indian shooting contingent's best-ever show at the Games.
The Indian men combined to shoot 361 in the qualifications and finish ahead of silver medallists Khaled Almudhaf, Talal Alrashidi and Abdulrahman Alfaihan (359) and host nation China's Yuhao Guo, Ying Qi and Yuhao Wang (354), who settled for the bronze.
Shooting last, Alrashidi tried his his best and scored 24 points but that was not enough to surpass the Indian total.
Meanwhile, the Indian women's team totalled 337 to take home the silver medal behind China's Qingnian Li, Cuicui Wu and Xinqiu Zhang, who combined to shoot a world and games record score of 357 to finish on top of the podium.
Kazakhstan's Mariya Dmitriyenko, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Anastassiya Prilepina (336) bagged the bronze medal.

In addition, Manisha also advanced to the finals as well. She was tied on 114 with three others but advanced via a shoot-off.
Kynan Chenai (122) and Zoravar Singh Sandhu (120) have also qualified for the individual final in men's competition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

