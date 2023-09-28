Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streaming

India will be eyeing medals through the Shooters, Tennis players and athletes on the sixth day of the Asina Games 2023 as the Indian contingent takes the field in Hangzhou, China on Friday, September 29, 2023. Indian Badminton and Tennis players would also look to increase the team’s medal haul.
The Indian women’s hockey team will be up against Malaysia while women’s handball and basketball teams will also be in action against China. There are four shooting and one Tennis gold medal on offer for India along with three in athletics.
India currently stands fifth in the medals tally with five gold and a total of 25 medals.
Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on September 29.
Asian Games: India's schedule on September 29
Golf- 04:00 AM IST onwards
Men’s and Women’s Individual and Team events where India’s Anirban Lahiri, Aditi Ashok and Shubhankar Sharma will be in action
Esports- 11:30 AM IST onwards
India vs Kyrgyzstan and Philippines in DOTA 2 team event
Women’s Handball- 03:30 PM IST onwards
India vs China
Women’s Basketball- 05:30 PM IST onwards
India vs Mongolia
Athletics- 04:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s and Women’s 20 km Racewalk final
India’s Vikash and Priyanka will be in action
Men’s and Women’s 400m Heats
India’s Muhammad Ansa Yahiya, Muahhamd Ajamal, Aishwarya Mishra and Himanshi Malik in action
Women’s Hammer Throw Final
India’s Rachna Kumari and Tanya Choudhary in action
Women’s Shot Put Final
India’s Kiran Baliyan and Manpreet Kaur in action
Swimming- 08:00 AM IST onwards
India’s Nina Venkatesh, Vritti Agarwal, Advait Page, Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat, Aryan Nehra and Sjan Prakash will bve in action in various events.
Badminton- 06:30 AM IST
Women’s Team Quarterfinal- India vs Thailand
Men’s Team Quarterfinal- India vs Nepal
Boxing- 12:15 PM IST
India’s Praveen and Nikhat Zareen in women’s and Lakshya Chahar in men’s matches in action
Bridge- 06:30 AM IST
India’s men’s, mixed and women’s teams in action
Chess- 12:30 PM IST onwards
India’s men’s and women’s teams in action in classic format
Cycling- 07:30 AM IST onwards
Elkatohchoongo David Beckham and Esow of India in action in men’s Keirin
Equestrian- 05:30 AM IST onwards
Eventing Qualification Tema and Individual Rounds
Indian team and Ashish Limaye in action
Hockey- 04:00 PM IST
India vs Malaysia- Women’s Preliminary
Shooting - 06:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s 50m Rifle 3 position Team and Individual qualification and final
India’s Akhil Sheoran and Swapnil Kusale will be in action
Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual and Team Qualification and final
India’s Esha Singh, Palak Gulia and Divya TS will be in action
Squash- 08:30 AM IST onwards
India vs South Korea- Men’s Team Semi-Final-
India vs Hong Kong- Women’s Team Semi-Final-
Table Tennis- 07:30 AM IST onwards
Men’s Doubles- Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar- Round of 16
Men’s Doubles- Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Ganasekran alongside Harmeet Desai in Round of 16
Men’s Singles- Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Ganasekran in Round of 16
Women’s Doubles- Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale and Suthritha Mukherjee/ Ahykia Mukherjee in Round of 16
Women’s Singles Round of 16- Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra
Tennis
Men’s Doubles Final- 07:30 AM IST
Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Chinese Taipei
Mixed Doubles semi-final Not Before 09:30 AM IST
Rohan Bhopanna and Rutuja Bhosale vs Chinese Taipei pair