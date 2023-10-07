close
Asian Games: Hockey India announces reward of Rs 3 lakh to women players

They defeated Japan by 2-1, with Deepika (5') and Sushila Chanu (50') finding the net for the Indian women's team while Japan captain Nagai Yuri (30') scored the sole goal for her team

India women's hockey team. Photo:X

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Hockey India announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh to each player of the Indian women's hockey team following their bronze medal triumph in the Asian Games on Saturday.
They defeated Japan by 2-1, with Deepika (5') and Sushila Chanu (50') finding the net for the Indian women's team while Japan captain Nagai Yuri (30') scored the sole goal for her team.
Following the end of their successful campaign, Hockey India announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh to each player of the women's hockey team and Rs 1.50 lakh to each support staff.
The opening half of the India vs Japan game ended up being a tale of two halves. Five minutes into the game, India made a strong start and claimed the lead. India was given a penalty stroke after a foul from a penalty corner, and Deepika converted it with ease.
The Indian women's hockey team had more chances to increase its lead in the opening period, but some hesitation on the part of the forwards in the Japanese half kept the deficit at one goal at the time.
India took the lead right away in the final quarter, knowing that the bronze medal was on the line. Vaishnavi Vittal displayed excellent stickwork to earn India a penalty corner, but she missed a great chance to put India in front after the set play.

Congratulating the Indian team for their impressive win, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey said as quoted from Hockey India, "On behalf of Hockey India, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Women's Hockey Team for their outstanding performance and winning the Bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. Your dedication and hard work have made the nation proud, and this achievement is a testament to your unwavering commitment to the sport of hockey. Keep shining, and we look forward to more remarkable victories in the future."
Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, "It gives me immense pleasure to congratulate the Indian Women's Hockey Team for their remarkable achievement in securing the Bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. Your resilience and teamwork have been exceptional, and your success is a source of inspiration for aspiring hockey players across the country. We are proud of your achievement and look forward to even greater accomplishments in the days ahead. Well done.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Hockey sports

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

