Asian Games: Indian men's 3x3 basketball team opens campaign with win

It was a bitter-sweet day for Indian basketball at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Monday, as the men's team won their Group-C clash against Malaysia while the women's team went down to Uzbekistan in their Group-A game.

Taking on the more fancied Uzbeks in the 3x3 basketball match, the Indian women competed hard but eventually came out on the losing side. The eventual scoreline read 14-19 in favour of the Uzbeks.

India went into the Uzbekistan clash with Vaishnavi Yadav, Siya Deodhar, Anumaria Shaju, and Yashneet Kaur. The Indians had a total possession of 40 while the Uzbek girls fared slightly better at 45.

In their next match, the women's team will lock horns against China on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the men's team defeated Malaysia 16-20 in their first 3x3 game of Pool C.

Sahaij Pratap Singh, Princepal Singh, Pranav Prince and Lokendra Singh started for the Indians.

The Indians dominated the game from the get-go, keeping possession of 43 while their opponents lagged in that aspect, with possession of only 34.

On Wednesday, the men's team will play their second match of Pool C against Macau-China.

The 3x3 basketball event started on Monday and will conclude on October 1.

Indian men's basketball 3x3 team: Sejin Mathew, Amrendra Nayak, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, and Lokendra Singh.

Indian women's basketball 3x3 team: Anumaria Chenganamattathil Shaju, Siya Deodhar, Kavya Singla, and Vaishnavi Yadav.

Meanwhile, on Monday, shooters and rowers brought more glory to India, adding five more medals to the country's tally in the ongoing Asian Games, including the first gold in the 10-metre air rifle event.

The women's cricket team also clinched India's second gold of the event, defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

With this gold, India now has 11 medals at the Asian Games, including two golds, three silvers, and six bronze.