close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

PM hails women cricket team for Asian Games gold, lauds other winners

Modi also congratulated the 10m air rifle men's team for winning the gold medal at the Games and lauded the performance of other medal-winners and players as well

PM Modi addresses media on the first day of the special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated India's women cricket team for winning the gold medal at the Asian Games.
Modi also congratulated the 10m air rifle men's team for winning the gold medal at the Games and lauded the performance of other medal-winners and players as well.
"What a grand show by our cricket team as they clinch Women Cricket gold at Asian Games. The country rejoices in their incredible achievement," he said.
"Our daughters are keeping tricolour flying high in the sporting arena too with their talent, grit, skill and teamwork. Congratulations for your great victory," he added.
Lauding the gold-winning air rifle team, he said, "Our fantastic shooters from the 10m Air Rifle Men's Team, Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Tomar have won the gold in truly awe inspiring manner as they did so while shattering the world record."

He saluted the champions for their fantastic display of skill and determination and wished that they keep reaching new heights.
Congratulating the rowing men's quadruple sculls team of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet, and Jakar Khan on clinching the bronze medal, he said their success has made the nation proud.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: Gold in cricket and shooting for India

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

Asian Games 2023 Highlights: India lose to Chinese Taipei in women football

Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023 India schedule on September 24: Timings and medal matches

Asian Games: Ankita, Rutuja reach pre-quarterfinals stage in tennis singles

Our Rowers have done it again: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Asian Games: 'A proud moment', says Shooter Tomar on his double-win

Asian Games: Sidhu finishes fourth in 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event

Asian Games 2023: India's men swimmers qualify for final of three events

He also praised the 25m rapid fire pistol men's team of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh for securing the bronze medal.
The prime minister also congratulated Aishwary Pratap Tomar, who won the bronze medal in 10m air rifle event, and Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar, who won the bronze medal in men's coxless four rowing team.
Topics : Narendra Modi Asian Games sports

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon