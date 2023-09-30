Asian Games: Limaye tops in eventing dressage category, India 3rd

India's Ashish Limaye topped the dressage discipline in equestrian eventing competition of the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Riding Willy Be Dun, Limaye amassed only 26.90 penalty points to take the top position. His compatriot Apurva Dabhade finished eighth with 29.60, while Vikas Kumar ended at 16th place with 32.40 penalty points.

In team event, India finished at the third spot with 88.90 penalty points.

Eventing is a three-day competition where a horse and rider combine and compete across three disciplines of dressage, cross-country, and show jumping.

Cross-country is scheduled on Sunday, while jumping will take place on the following day.

