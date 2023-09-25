close
Obtained primary goal: Stimac on reaching football round 16 in Asian Games

Stimac took to X and mentioned that the players slept in airports and then completed recovery sessions at a park in China before taking part in the event

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

ANI Football
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
After India's 1-1 draw against Myanmar at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, head coach Igor Stimac appreciated the Blues Tigers and said that they made India proud.
Stimac took to X and mentioned that the players slept in airports and then completed recovery sessions at a park in China before taking part in the event.
The head coach added that the team has achieved its primary goal of reaching the round of 16 and they deserve all the praise and love from the nation.
"From completing their sleep in airports to activation/recovery sessions in parks in China, I wanted to personally show my appreciation to all my players here at the Asian Games. These boys are thorough professionals and doing everything they can to make India proud. Against all odds, we have obtained our primary goal of qualifying for the last 16 and these players deserve all your love and praise," Stimac wrote on X.
India finished at second place with one win, one loss, and a draw in Group A. India finished group stage matches with four points from three games.
India started their journey with a 5-1 loss against China in their first Group A match but won their second game against Bangladesh 1-0 and ended the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Myanmar.

Myanmar ended at third place with the same number of points while the host China topped group A with seven points.
In the match against Myanmar, India needed at least a draw to go to the next round of the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games football sports

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

