Swaraj Tractors reappoints MS Dhoni as brand ambassador for new campaigns

The renewed deal will see Dhoni feature in multi-platform campaigns as Swaraj prepares to introduce new offerings tailored to evolving agricultural requirements

MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador of Swaraj Tractors

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swaraj Tractors, part of the Mahindra Group, has renewed its association with former India captain MS Dhoni, confirming him as the face of the brand’s upcoming promotional campaigns and future product initiatives. The move marks a fresh phase in their collaboration, with the company aiming to strengthen its connect with farmers and expand its presence across key markets through integrated outreach.
 
The renewed deal will see Dhoni feature in multi-platform campaigns as Swaraj prepares to introduce new offerings tailored to evolving agricultural requirements. Company officials believe his continued association reinforces credibility and strengthens engagement with customers.
 

Focus on long-term brand vision

Swaraj’s leadership indicated that Dhoni’s grounded personality and dependable image mirror the company’s identity. Gaganjot Singh, CEO of the Swaraj Division, said the partnership has helped deepen customer trust and enhance the brand’s resonance in rural India. He added that the collaboration supports Swaraj’s efforts to balance its legacy with a more modern and energetic outlook as it moves forward.
 
Executives also highlighted that Dhoni’s real-life connection to farming has added authenticity to the association, making the messaging more relatable to tractor buyers and agricultural communities.

Launch of ‘Bharosa’ campaign

As part of the renewed partnership, Swaraj has rolled out a new campaign titled “Bharosa”, centred on themes of strength, reliability, and trust. The initiative is designed to showcase the shared values between the brand and the cricketer while reinforcing Swaraj’s positioning as a dependable partner for farmers.
 
Marketing insiders suggested the campaign would form the backbone of upcoming promotional activities, helping build anticipation around the brand’s next major product announcement.

Driving momentum for future products

The company believes Dhoni’s presence will help create stronger visibility for its future launches and keep the brand relevant among progressive farmers. Officials noted that the collaboration goes beyond endorsements, positioning Dhoni as a key figure in shaping Swaraj’s communication strategy as it looks to grow across new segments and markets.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 6:48 PM IST

