FIFA WC 2026: Check Cape Verde's full schedule, squad and team preview here

Cape Verde is officially heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026, and its presence alone is a masterclass in defying the odds. Making history as the least populated country ever to grace football's grandest stage, this tiny island nation of roughly 600,000 residents has proved that heart beats numbers every single time.

Entering the tournament as the third-lowest-ranked team in the competition, the Blue Sharks will look to ensure that they are not taking part just to make up the numbers; they are carrying the dreams of an entire diaspora. What they lack in sheer population or deep-seated tournament pedigree, they more than make up for with tactical discipline, explosive pace, and an unshakeable underdog spirit.

Cape Verde's historic qualification is the ultimate feel-good story of the 2026 edition and has been written off by many before a ball is even kicked.

Cape Verde's Group H in the FIFA World Cup 2026

Cape Verde

Spain

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

How did Cape Verde qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Cape Verde, officially known as Cabo Verde, secured a historic first-ever FIFA World Cup qualification by finishing at the top of a highly competitive CAF qualifying group. The island nation impressed throughout the campaign, winning eight of its 10 matches to earn direct qualification for the 2026 tournament.

One of the key factors behind its success was its dominant home form. Cape Verde won all five of its home fixtures and remarkably did not concede a single goal on home soil during the qualifiers.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check Croatia's full schedule, squad and team preview here Heading into the final round of matches, Cape Verde held a narrow two-point advantage over African heavyweights Cameroon, who have appeared at eight previous World Cups — more than any other African nation. The Blue Sharks held their nerve and ended the campaign with 23 points, finishing four points clear of Cameroon to seal top spot in Group D.

Cape Verde's schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Date Match Time (IST) Venue 15 June 2026 Spain vs Cape Verde 9:30 PM Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 22 June 2026 Uruguay vs Cape Verde 3:30 AM Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 27 June 2026 Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia 5:30 AM NRG Stadium, Houston

Cape Verde's key strengths

Cape Verde's biggest strength is their defensive organization and team unity. Led by experienced goalkeeper Vozinha and defenders Logan Costa, Steven Moreira, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, and Stopira, the Blue Sharks are difficult to break down and remain disciplined without possession. Their midfield, featuring Jamiro Monteiro, Kevin Pina, Laros Duarte, and Deroy Duarte, provides energy, tactical awareness, and balance between defense and attack. Cape Verde are especially dangerous on the counterattack, with quick forwards such as Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, Jovane Cabral, Dailon Livramento, and Willy Semedo capable of exploiting spaces left by opponents. Many squad members play in European leagues, bringing valuable experience and professionalism. Their strong work ethic, resilience, and collective approach make them a competitive and unpredictable opponent.

Cape Verde's main weaknesses

Despite their progress, Cape Verde face challenges against top international teams like Spain and Uruguay. The squad lacks the depth and individual star power of established football nations, making injuries or suspensions to key players potentially costly. While the attack possesses pace and creativity, Cape Verde do not have a proven world-class goalscorer who can consistently convert limited chances against elite defenses. The team often relies on collective play rather than individual brilliance in the final third. Another concern is their lack of World Cup experience, with many players entering football's biggest stage for the first time. The higher intensity and quality of opposition could test the squad throughout the tournament. To reach the knockout rounds, Cape Verde must remain defensively solid and improve their efficiency in front of goal.

Cape Verde squad for FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Marcio Rosa, CJ dos Santos

Defenders: Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral, Logan Costa, Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, Kelvin Pires, Ianique 'Stopira' Tavares

Midfielders: Telmo Arcanjo, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro, Kevin Pina, Yannick Semedo

Forwards: Gilson Benchimol, Jovane Cabral, Nuno da Costa, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Helio Varela