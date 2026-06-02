FIFA WC 2026: Check Croatia's full schedule, squad and team preview here

Croatia head into the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a reputation for consistently outperforming expectations on football's biggest stage. The European side stunned the world by reaching the final in 2018 and followed it up with a third-place finish in 2022, proving their success was no fluke.

As they prepare for another campaign, Croatia once again possess a balanced squad featuring experienced leaders and exciting young stars. Veteran midfielder Luka Modric remains the driving force in the heart of the team, while Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol leads a solid backline.

Under coach Zlatko Dalic, Croatia have built their identity around tactical discipline, teamwork, and composure in pressure situations. Drawn in Group L alongside England, Ghana, and Panama, the Vatreni face a challenging route to the knockout stages.

However, their strong tournament pedigree and ability to rise to the occasion make them one of the most dangerous teams outside the traditional favourites. Croatia will be aiming to produce another memorable World Cup campaign in North America.

Croatia's Group L in the FIFA World Cup 2026

Croatia

England

Panama

Ghana

Can Croatia finally cross the line in 2026?

Croatia enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup hoping to complete the final chapter of a remarkable golden generation. After finishing runners-up in 2018 and securing third place in 2022, Zlatko Dalic's side has consistently proven its ability to compete with the world's best.

Led by veteran captain Luka Modric, likely playing in his final World Cup, Croatia possess a blend of experience and emerging talent, including Josko Gvardiol, Martin Baturina, and Luka Sucic.

Their tournament know-how, midfield quality, and defensive organisation make them dangerous opponents. However, a difficult group featuring England, Ghana, and Panama awaits.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check England's full schedule, squad and team preview here If Croatia can balance the influence of their ageing stars with the energy of a new generation, they could once again challenge the elite and perhaps finally lift football's biggest prize.

Croatia's schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Date Match Time (IST) Venue 18 June 2026 England vs Croatia 1:30 AM AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas) 24 June 2026 Panama vs Croatia 4:30 AM BMO Field, Toronto 28 June 2026 Croatia vs Ghana 2:30 AM Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Croatia's key strengths

Croatia's greatest strength lies in their balance of experience and quality across the pitch. Luka Modric continues to provide leadership and creativity in midfield, supported by the accomplished Mateo Kovacic and Mario Pasalic.

The emergence of Martin Baturina, Luka Sucic, and Petar Sucic has added fresh energy and attacking invention to the squad. Defensively, Croatia are anchored by Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol, with Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, and Duje Caleta-Car providing depth and stability.

Under Zlatko Dalic, Croatia have developed a reputation for tactical discipline, strong team chemistry, and the ability to perform under pressure. Their experience in major tournaments and calmness in high-stakes matches remain among their biggest assets heading into the World Cup.

Croatia's main weaknesses

Despite their strengths, Croatia have a few concerns heading into the tournament. Several influential players, including Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic, are in the latter stages of their careers, making fitness and workload management crucial over a demanding World Cup campaign.

While Croatia possess reliable attacking options in Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Petar Musa, and Igor Matanovic, they do not have the same level of attacking depth or star power as some of the leading title favourites.

The squad is also in a transitional phase, with younger players expected to shoulder greater responsibility on the biggest stage. How quickly this new generation adapts to the pressure and intensity of World Cup football could ultimately determine how far Croatia can go in 2026.

Croatia squad for FIFA World Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Dominik Kotarski, Ivor Pandur

Defenders: Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Kristijan Jakic, Martin Erlic, Luka Vuskovic

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Sucic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, Nikola Moro, Toni Fruk

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Marco Pasalic, Petar Musa, Igor Matanovic