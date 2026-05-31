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Five long-standing FIFA World Cup records that may take the fall in 2026

The expanded format has sparked debate among football figures, with concerns raised about maintaining competitive quality.

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to usher in a new era for international football. Hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the tournament will feature a record-breaking 48 teams and 104 matches, making it the largest World Cup ever staged.
 
The expanded format has sparked debate among football figures, with concerns raised about maintaining competitive quality. However, one thing is beyond doubt: the additional matches create the perfect environment for several long-standing World Cup records to be rewritten.

Here are five major records that could fall during the 2026 edition - 

 
1. Most goals scored in a single World Cup
 
 
The current record for the highest number of goals in a World Cup was set in Qatar 2022, where teams combined to score 172 goals across 64 matches.
 
With World Cup 2026 featuring 40 extra games, that mark appears highly vulnerable. Even if scoring rates decline compared to recent tournaments, the sheer volume of fixtures could push the total comfortably beyond 200 goals.

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Unless teams suddenly adopt an ultra-defensive approach, a new tournament scoring record seems almost inevitable.
 
2. The first players to appear in six World Cups
 
Competing in five World Cups has long been considered one of football's rarest achievements.
 
Only five men's players have managed the feat: Antonio Carbajal, Lothar Matthäus, Rafael Márquez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
 
In 2026, both Ronaldo and Messi have the opportunity to become the first men's players ever to feature in six World Cup tournaments. A single appearance would be enough to create history. 
 
3. Miroslav Klose's goal record under threat
 
World Cup goalscoring records have long belonged to Miroslav Klose, who scored 16 goals across four tournaments.
 
Messi currently sits on 13 World Cup goals, while Kylian Mbappé enters the tournament with 12.
 
Although Klose's record remains difficult to reach, both stars have a realistic chance of challenging the German legend's historic tally.
 
4. Most World Cup match victories
 
Klose also owns another prestigious record with 17 World Cup wins as a player.
 
Messi is only one victory behind on 16. If Argentina make a strong start in North America, the reigning world champions' captain could become the most successful player in World Cup history in terms of match victories.
 
5. Managerial wins record could finally fall
 
For nearly five decades, former West Germany coach Helmut Schön has held the record for most World Cup victories by a manager with 16.
 
France boss Didier Deschamps begins the tournament on 14 wins. Two victories would draw him level with Schön, while a third would allow him to surpass a record that has stood since the 1970s.
 
The expansion from 32 to 48 teams has transformed the scale of the World Cup. More matches mean more opportunities for goals, victories and individual milestones.
 
Whether it is Messi and Ronaldo reaching an unprecedented sixth World Cup, Mbappé chasing scoring immortality, or Deschamps targeting managerial history, the 2026 tournament promises to be one of the most record-breaking editions football has ever seen.

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First Published: May 31 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

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