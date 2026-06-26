World Cup: Iran, Fifa avoid questions on Seattle Pride Match against Egypt

Before coach Amir Ghalenoei or goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand answered any questions Thursday ahead of Iran's World Cup match with Egypt, a FIFA official spoke up.

Daniel Marin, FIFA's executive director of public relations, read a statement in light of the teams meeting in a "Pride Match" in Seattle on Friday. Egypt and Iran are two of the most repressive places in the world for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, but they coincidentally will play each other while the host city honours the LGBTQ+ community.

"This Islamic Republic of the Iran Football Federation has asked us to inform the media that they are only willing to answer questions in relation to the game," Marin said. "We fully respect the right of all journalists to ask questions. In this case, we ask you respect the rights of the federation here today to only answer questions in relation to the team, the tactics, the match, and so on." Nonetheless, Ghalenoei was peppered with questions about what will transpire inside Lumen Field and around the stadium on Friday.

In December, both countries asked for the Pride-themed celebrations to be cancelled. FIFA treats the rainbow flag as a statement of human rights and will allow fans to wave it inside the stadium, according to Hana Tadesse, a spokesperson for Seattle's World Cup organising committee.

Ghalenoei said the team would focus on soccer. With a win, Iran could advance to the tournament's knockout stage for the first time.

"I said to you earlier we are here to play football. For nothing else," Ghalenoei said in response to a reporter's question in Persian. "Our entire focus is going to be on tomorrow's game, on succeeding in tomorrow's game. And, anything else that is banned ... we don't want to speak about it.

"We are only going to speak about football, what a beautiful game it is, and how enjoyable it's going to be." Iran has faced numerous complications off the field. The team has endured travel restrictions imposed by the US Department of Homeland Security in light of the war in Iran.

In March, Iran sought to move its group-stage matches to Mexico, with which it has diplomatic ties. Its request to move its base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana was granted two weeks before the team's arrival. Several team officials and members of the support staff have been barred from travelling into the US with the team.

For the first two matches, near Los Angeles, the team was not permitted to travel until the day before. The US then eased its restrictions, allowing the squad to travel to Seattle two days before Friday's match.

Ghalenoei said the team is in a better position with its fitness as a result.

"This was a right that we should have had in the two previous games," Ghalenoei said.

"They deprived us of the right to arrive in time. ... What they did for us this time, they didn't do for the two previous games." Ghalenoei commended FIFA president Gianni Infantino for doing the "utmost" to "minimise the challenges" Iran has faced.

But on Friday, Iran is sure to be tested in multiple ways. Egypt is in first place in Group G, and Iran will try to focus strictly on its opponent.

"We are not going to think about what is going on outside of the pitch, because the game is going to be so arduous," Ghalenoei said. "It is going to be so exciting that we are going to have our total focus on that. We are representatives of our great Iranian nation and great Iranian country, and football only. We are only focused on football, and nothing else.