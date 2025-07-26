Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / AIFF clarifies Xavi, Guardiola didn't apply for India head coach role

AIFF clarifies Xavi, Guardiola didn't apply for India head coach role

The AIFF did not reveal the names in the pruned list but it is widely believed that Khalid Jamil, currently the head coach of Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC, is the front-runner for the post.

Kalyan Chaubey

Kalyan Chaubey

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after its top official claimed that World Cup-winning Spanish great Xavi Hernandez was among the applicants for India football coach's position, the All India Football Federation said that the e-mail received in his name was found to be "not genuine" and three others have been short-listed for the job.

The AIFF did not reveal the names in the pruned list but it is widely believed that Khalid Jamil, currently the head coach of Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC, is the front-runner for the post left vacant by Spaniard Manolo Marquez.

"The AIFF received an e-mail furnishing the applications from Spanish coaches Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez. The authenticity of their applications could not be confirmed, and it has since emerged that the e-mail applications were not genuine," AIFF stated in a media release.

 

One of its officials, on conditions of anonymity, had stated on Friday that the application of Xavi could not be processed as the AIFF did not have resources to hire his services.

The IM Vijayan-headed Technical Committee, it is learnt, has also kept Englishman Stephen Constantine, who has previously coached India, and Slovakia's Stefan Tarkovic in the short-list.

Also Read

Kalyan Chaubey

AIFF chief Chaubey confirms ISL this season, coach to be named soon

Inter Kashi

Inter Kashi crowned I-League champions; CAS rejects AIFF appeal decision

Manolo Marquez

AIFF parts ways with Indian football team head coach Manolo Marquez

Ambedkar Stadium

Ambedkar Stadium set to reopen after major renovation and upgrades

Terry Phelan

We need longer leagues to improve quality of Indian football: Terry Phelan

Constantine has coached the Indian team in two phases earlier, while Tarkovic is the most decorated among the shortlisted candidates having managed Slovakia during the 2020 Euro Championship, where his team beat a fancied Poland which had Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski in its ranks. 

"Following comprehensive discussions and a rigorous selection process, 10 candidates were selected for the committee to review, following which, the TC shortlisted three," the release also stated.

"Given the immediate needs of the national team, it is advisable to recommend three coaches from the short-listed pool for final consideration," former India skipper Vijayan was quoted as saying in the release.

"Other prominent applicants, many of whom are highly qualified international coaches, will be taken into account for long-term strategic roles in the future," he added.

National Team Director Subrata Paul, also a former India skipper, spoke about preference being given to those with some understanding of Indian football.

"It is a very important moment for Indian football, and we are committed to appointing a coach who not only brings technical expertise but also understands the unique style, culture, and dynamics of Indian and Asian football.

"We believe such a coach will be able to connect with our players quickly and effectively," Paul stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresse the FIFA 75th Congress at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay. (File Photo: PTI)

Players' union slams FIFA and Infantino over Club World Cup fallout

Xavi Hernandez

Did AIFF use Xavi's name to lure top applicants for India coach role?

Crystal Palace

EPL club Crystal Palace lands new backer as Woody Johnson joins Investors

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen to miss three months due to back injury

Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez applied to coach India, but AIFF says cost too high

Topics : Indian football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon