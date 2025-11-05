Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Al Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 live match time and streaming

Al Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 live match time and streaming

When the two sides met earlier in Goa, Brison Fernandes' heroics were not enough as Al-Nassr edged out the Gaurs 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium.

Al Nassr vs FC Goa

Al Nassr vs FC Goa

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FC Goa have impressed on the domestic front by qualifying for the AIFF Super Cup knockouts, but a far tougher challenge awaits them as they prepare to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in an away clash at the iconic Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
 
When the two sides met earlier in Goa, Brison Fernandes’ heroics were not enough as Al-Nassr edged out the Gaurs 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium. This time, without home support, Manolo Marquez’s men face an even steeper test against the star-studded Saudi outfit.
 
For FC Goa, this encounter carries immense significance, their AFC Champions League Two campaign hangs in the balance. A defeat could end their hopes of reaching the knockout stage. Despite the odds, Marquez will urge his team to stay focused on execution rather than reputation, emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and composure. 
 
 
For the Indian contingent, this match represents a golden opportunity to prove their mettle on an international platform, while fans will hope their side plays with heart, intent, and fearless determination against formidable opposition. 

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo scores 950th career goal as Al-Nassr celebrate 70th anniversary win

Harry Kane

Harry Kane edges past Ronaldo and Messi to set new goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo eyeing a return to former club Manchester United?

Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo (L-R)

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Hungary stall Portugal's bid; England qualifies

Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA WC Qualifier round-up: Haaland scores hat-trick; Ronaldo misfires

 
Al Nassr vs FC Goa starting 11 (probable)
 
FC Goa starting 11 (probable): Tiwari (GK); Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pol Moreno, Aakash Sangwan; Ayush Dev Chhetri, David Timor; Brison Fernandes, Borja Herrera, Dejan Drazic; Javier Siverio
 
Al Nassr starting 11 (probable): Bento (GK); Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Martínez, Boushal; Coman, Al-Hassan, Ângelo Gabriel, Yahya; Felix, Mane
 
AFC Champions League 2: Al Nassr vs FC Goa live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr be played?
The AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will be played on November 5.
 
What time will the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr begin on November 5?
The AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will start at 11:45 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr?
Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh will host the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr.
 
Where will the live telecast of the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr be available in India?
The live telecast of the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr be available in India?
The live streaming of the AFC Champions League 2 match between FC Goa and Al Nassr will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Bayern stun PSG, Liverpool down Madrid at Anfield

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T. Tour now includes Hyderabad on extended route

Real Madrid

Real Madrid to seek UEFA compensation after Super League court ruling

LIV vs CRY

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup live match time and streaming

Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martínez

Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez in car crash that kills 81-year-old man

Topics : Football News Cristiano Ronaldo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon